Carlos Correa: Top 5 destinations for 2x All-Star shortstop in upcoming free agency 

Carlos Correa made two very interesting decisions over the past 12 months. The first was to leave the high-flying Houston Astros to sign with the middle-tier, struggling Minnesota Twins. The second decision was to opt out of his newly signed deal with the Twins after just one season.

The two-time All-Star will be a highly sought-after prospect in the summer. He has a series of accolades and achievements under his belt. Along with being a World Series Champion, he also won the Rookie of the Year award in 2015, a Gold Glove, and a Platinum Glove.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX Carlos Correa is reportedly opting out of his contract with the Twins & will become a free agent, per @ElNuevoDia Carlos Correa is reportedly opting out of his contract with the Twins & will become a free agent, per @ElNuevoDia https://t.co/MLi1TkFt85

The decision to leave Minnesota after just one season is surprising. Carlos Correa recently signed a three-year, $105.3 million contract, which included opt-outs during the first two years of the contract. Correa looks to, once again, be betting on himself and his abilities.

Carlos Correa's decision to opt out of his Twins contract will make him a free agent at the end of the season

Jose Altuve speaks with Carlos Correa during the fifth inning during a game at Minute Maid Park

Here is a list of some teams that will be interested in signing Correa. His salary won't be cheap, but he offers experience, talent, and leadership, all in one quick swoop.

#5 - Baltimore Orioles

The Baltimore Orioles have been the great underdog story of 2022. The team with the second lowest payroll in the MLB managed to win a stunning 83 games and finish four games above .500. It was an impressive feat from a young and hungry group of players that will only get better with age.

Correa could be the missing ingredient to take this franchise to the playoffs. He brings experience and leadership to a team that is lacking in that department. The Orioles have Jorge Mateo in the position, but there is no guarantee he will return in 2023. If the Orioles want to gamble on a high-profile free agent, Carlos Correa could be their man.

#4 - Minnesota Twins

It is far too early to count out a return to Minnesota. Just because Correa chose to opt out of his contract does not mean he is done negotiating with the Twins. This could very well be a strategy to earn an improved, long-term contract with the franchise.

".@TeamCJCorrea joins the home run party." - MLB

Correa had an impressive season with the Twins. He had a .291/.366/.467 slash line with 22 home runs and 64 RBIs. He had his best batting average and his best OBP in five years.

#3 - Boston Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox had one of their worst seasons in years. The team was atrocious. They finished with a 78-84 record. It was their worst win total since 2014. Boston fans have high standards. Ownership will be under pressure to make moves in the offseason.

With shortstop Xander Bogaerts set to enter the free agency market, the Red Sox are in desperate need of cover in the infield. Their defense was one of the worst in the league this year. Boston had the sixth worst ERA in the league (4.53). If they hope to stop bleeding runs, an experienced shortstop will be crucial.

#2 - Chicago Cubs

Twenty-twenty-two was always going to be a tough year for Chicago Cubs fans. It was understood that this would be a rebuilding year. After letting go of some of their top talents over the previous season, the Cubs are now ready to jump back in the market. The team has been linked with a host of top-tier free agents, including Carlos Correa.

The Cubs do have Nico Hoerner in that position, but Correa would definitely be an upgrade. Hoerner has also proven that he is capable of playing in other positions as well. For a Cubs team that has not won more than 75 games in any of the previous three seasons, it is time to loosen the purse strings.

#1 - Los Angeles Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers are the early favorites to sign Carlos Correa. After another disappointing finish to their season, the fanbase is expecting big moves in the offseason. The Dodgers boasted one of the most expensive and talent-filled rosters in MLB history. Unfortunately, they were upset in the National League Championship Series by the San Diego Padres.

With Trea Turner also testing the free agency market, the Dodgers are shopping around for an experienced shortstop. Carlos Correa fits the profile. He can hit, he can run, he can defend. More importantly, he has proven that he can win a World Series. For a Dodgers franchise that has spent heavily over the previous decade, 2023 is a World Series or bust year for the organization.

