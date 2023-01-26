New York Yankees fans may want to go back and listen carefully to what Brian Cashman had to say about the left-field starter. Cashman's recent comments about Aaron Hicks starting as the outfielder has claimed the headlines, but he is keeping all options open.

The opening-day left-field starter is yet to be determined. The Yankees have several options, including Aaron Hicks, Oswaldo Cabrera, Estevan Florial, and Giancarlo Stanton. While Hicks seems like a favorite for the role, it's important to remember we are still in January.

The New York Yankees aren't done this offseason. The management is still tweaking and upgrading the lineup. Cashman's latest comments shed some light on further additions in New York:

"The team would still like to add a left-handed hitting outfielder to balance us out."

The Yankees general manager was speaking during an interview on MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM. He confirmed that nothing is final when it comes to the outfield:

"More moves could potentially take place."

Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds has been linked to the club. The switch-hitting outfielder could be a perfect fit at Yankee Stadium. The organization has a plethora of young talent that could be used as possible trade pieces with the Pirates.

Brian Cashman is saying all the right things

Aaron Hicks had a tough season on both the offensive and defensive sides. Prior to the season, Hicks was considered an above-average fielder, but recent performances have cast doubt on his ability to play the outfield.

Brian Cashman confirms Yankees are still in the market for an outfielder

Aaron Hicks is walked against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field

Oswaldo Cabrera did provide some energy in the outfield when given the chance, but may not be ready to be a day-to-day option. Estevan Florial has only 29 MLB games under his belt and has a lifetime .185 average.





"I suspect he will be the guy that emerges, because he's still really talented and everything's there."



"I suspect he will be the guy that emerges, because he's still really talented and everything's there."

Brian Cashman says that Aaron Hicks will likely be the #Yankees' starting left fielder.

With the addition of Harrison Bader, the Yankees boast two of the best outfielders in the American League. Aaron Judge was exceptional last season and can slot in at any of the positions. A premier left-fielder could be the difference between a championship or another AL Championship Series exit.

