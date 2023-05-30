ChatGPT was asked to rank the most overrated athletes of all time ft. Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez ranked surprisingly high

Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter are likely the two most recognizable baseball players ever. Despite both having retired over five years ago, the pair of icons remain engrained in the psyche of fans everywhere.

Between them, they boast a Rookie of the Year Award, three MVP honors, and more All-Star designations to count. Despite their top-level performances, the two have attracted more than their fair share of detractors and haters over the years.

Recently, popular baseball outlet The Game Day asked ChatGPT to name some of the most overrated athletes of all time. The Artificial intelligence tool, developed by OpenAI came up with a list that, surprisingly or not, featured both names.

Alex Rodriguez topped off the list, coming in at number one. As a member of the Texas Rangers, Rodriguez led the MLB in home runs for three straight years between 2001 and 2003. His 10-year $252 million deal in 2000 was the largest ever at the time.

Despite his great record in Texas, A-Rod was traded to the New York Yankees in 2004, where he went on to win two more MVP Awards. However, revelations of steroid use led to his suspension for the entirety of the 2014 season. To this day, his Hall of Fame hopes hang in the balance due to past decisions.

FAX Sports: MLB @MLBONFAX REPORT: Alex Rodriguez to give Miami Heat pep talk before Game 7.



In the case of Derek Jeter, another New York Yankees star, there was no such substance misuse. Jeter spent his entire 20-year career in the Bronx and is beloved. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame on his first ballot appearance in 2020.

But since his retirement, doubt has been cast on how titanic Jeter actually was for his team. Derek Jeter never won a batting title, an MVP Award, or hit more than 24 home runs in a season.

Additionally, his defensive play at shortstop has also been called into question. With a career defensive runs saved total of -155, he was perennially finishing seasons with negative DRS (defensive runs saved) numbers.

#YANKSonYES 28 years ago today, Derek Jeter made his Yankee debut in Seattle! 28 years ago today, Derek Jeter made his Yankee debut in Seattle!#YANKSonYES https://t.co/AJYKFJoRFt

Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter will always be lightning rods for criticism

While both have their respective lovers and haters, there is no doubt that Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter are two of the most rated - perhaps overly so - players in baseball.

With A-Rod staking an ownership claim in the NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves and Jeter previously taking a part in the Miami Marlins, both are still very much on the pro sports scene, where the spotlight is always hottest.

