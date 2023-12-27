"Cheers to forever with you" - Rays star Josh Lowe's relationship with Anna Spencer enters beautiful chapter

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Josh Lowe celebrated Christmas with his girlfriend, Anna Spencer, who took to Instagram to share their moments with their followers. However, by the looks of it, there's more to it, as the couple captioned the post:

"Cheers to forever with you," Spencer said in the caption.

It seems like the couple has taken one step ahead in their relationship and has decided to get engaged. Spencer flaunted her engagement ring in the last picture of the post to confirm the same:

A bit about Josh Lowe's girlfriend, Anna Spencer

Hailing from Tallahassee, Florida, Anna Spencer was born to Barbara and Mark Spencer on Aug. 1, 1997. She has an older sibling named Mary. Spencer graduated from Florida State University in 2019.

After completing her studies, she worked with Claire-ity: TV Show and SoulCycle Inc.

Anna Spencer has been working as a senior sales executive at Medical Diagnostic Laboratories since 2021. Previously, while still in college, she interned at Skydance, a well-known Hollywood production company.

As far as her dating life goes, based on her social media feed, it seems like she started dating the baseball outfielder before he made his major league debut in 2021.

Moreover, she is often seen in ballparks cheering him on at games.

Josh Lowe's baseball career

Out of the Florida State Seminoles, Josh Lowe was selected with the No. 13 pick by the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2016 MLB draft. He made his debut against the Boston Red Sox on Sept. 8, 2021, and got his first career hit against Nathan Eovaldi.

In 135 games in 2023, Josh Lowe hit .292 with 136 hits, 20 home runs, 83 RBIs and 71 runs scored. He has a .273 career batting average, 177 hits, 22 home runs, 96 RBIs and 95 runs scored.

Nathaniel Lowe, Josh's brother, plays for the Texas Rangers, while his father, David, was a pilot in the US Navy.

