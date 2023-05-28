The Chicago Cubs would like to forget about this weekend. They couldn't get a handle on their divisional foes, the Cincinnati Reds, who swept them in their three-game series.

None of the games were all that close either. They were shut out in the first game by a score of 9-0. Then Chicago would lose the next two by a score of 8-5. They were outscored 25-10.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Chicago's performance over the weekend has dropped them to last place in the National League Central. They hold a 22-30 record, 5.5 games out of first place behind the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Reds sit 1.5 games ahead of the Cubs with a 24-29 record. Chicago needs to turn it around. They're a much better team than what they showed in this series.

"I'm tired of David Ross. Never liked him as a manager. Today I'd be happy if he were fired. Bring on the best team in baseball," one fan tweeted.

Charles John @HiThereImCJ @Cubs I'm tired of David Ross. Never liked him as a manager. Today I'd be happy if he were fired. Bring on the best team in baseball. @Cubs I'm tired of David Ross. Never liked him as a manager. Today I'd be happy if he were fired. Bring on the best team in baseball.

"Have to start firing people," another fan tweeted.

LINDSAY @LindsTeach1386 @Cubs Embarrassingly swept by the Reds. Something has to change but I fear nothing will. @Cubs Embarrassingly swept by the Reds. Something has to change but I fear nothing will.

Chicago Cubs fans desperately want to see some change. It's been a tough couple of seasons for fans on the north side.

🅶🆁🅴🅶 @GregBuelow @Cubs Red Alert - Do something different. This is getting ridiculous. We should be progressing this year and even added some quality players that should make this team competitive. Red Alert - Do something different. This is getting ridiculous. We should be progressing this year and even added some quality players that should make this team competitive. @Cubs 🚨 Red Alert - Do something different. This is getting ridiculous. We should be progressing this year and even added some quality players that should make this team competitive.

Steven Kudzin @SKudzin @Cubs If we looked at the bad in a series against the Reds, how are we going to look in the series against the rays? @Cubs If we looked at the bad in a series against the Reds, how are we going to look in the series against the rays?

ICmanTX @ICmanTX @Cubs Reality bites. Year two of a 4/5 year rebuild. @Cubs Reality bites. Year two of a 4/5 year rebuild.

Fans couldn't have envisioned being in last place in the division. They had much higher expectations for their team this season.

It's not getting any easier for the Chicago Cubs

Cincinnati Reds v Chicago Cubs

The Chicago Cubs have a tough stretch of games coming up. To end the month, they take on the red-hot Tampa Bay Rays in a three-game series. After their series with the Rays, the Cubs take on another tough opponent in the San Diego Padres.

That's just the start of the Cubs' tough June schedule. They play the Los Angeles Angels and San Francisco Giants before taking on the Pittsburgh Pirates in a divisional matchup.

Fans will see what this team is made of this next month. They don't have a break in their schedule.

Chicago needs some players to step it up. They are a far better team than what they have shown recently.

Pitching has hurt this team. Jameson Taillon has not looked good this season, and the bullpen has had moments of inconsistency in high-leverage situations. Chicago has a team ERA of 4.38, ranking them in the league's bottom half.

Luckily, the National League Central doesn't have a clear winner yet. The Cubs have a ton of time to figure it out and turn their season around.

Poll : 0 votes