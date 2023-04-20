The Chicago Cubs put the finishing touches on a 5-1 road trip by sweeping the Oakland Athletics Wednesday afternoon. Adding to the glee felt by many Cubs fans was that first baseman Eric Hosmer finally hit his first home run with the team.

Talkin' Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Eric Hosmer hits his first homer as a Cub!

While Hosmer has rarely lived up to the expectations he had coming into the league with the Kansas City Royals in 2011, he is still known as a solid fielder and tremendous clubhouse presence. Despite his hitting woes, many Chicago Cubs fans are still enamored with him and celebrated the homer.

Walkoffstudios @walkoffstudios @TalkinBaseball_ Ive said it before and I'll say it again. Best Cubs 1B since Grace. @TalkinBaseball_ Ive said it before and I'll say it again. Best Cubs 1B since Grace.

Hosmer was signed to the major league minimum of $720,000 to be the team's stopgap first baseman until rookie prospect Matt Mervis is deemed ready for the majors. However, Hosmer still has the remainder of his $13 million contract for 2022 being paid by the San Diego Padres.

The Padres traded Hosmer to the Boston Red Sox last summer, but he was released by the club in December and inked by the Cubs in January.

He has brought veteran leadership to the ballclub, rebounding from back-to-back losing seasons the last two years. Hosmer, however, has hit just .227 entering Wednesday's game.

Not every Chicago Cubs fan was pleased to see Hosmer as Mervis is hitting well at Triple-A Iowa. Many would like to see the prospect take the 13-year MLB veteran's spot on the roster and in the lineup.

Their feelings about Hosmer aside, Cubs fans are overjoyed at going 5-1 on a road trip that includes a series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, as well as Oakland. The Cubs finish the trip and return to Wrigley Field for a six-game homestand against the Dodgers and San Diego Padres. Chicago flies back to the "Windy City" at 11-6 on the year, two games behind the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central race.

CUBS4LIFE @Cubies1986 @Cubs @TheRealHos305 I understand that people want Mervis but just look at this team chemistry right now. No reason to screw with it while they are winning. Mervis will get an opportunity at some point. Just not now @Cubs @TheRealHos305 I understand that people want Mervis but just look at this team chemistry right now. No reason to screw with it while they are winning. Mervis will get an opportunity at some point. Just not now

Hosmer's homer came late in the game, with the Cubs leading 6-2, against the worst team in the league. Even Athletics fans want to remind people about that fact.

Chicago Cubs putting 2021, 2022 seasons behind them

Cody Bellinger #24 of the Chicago Cubs is congratulated by Patrick Wisdom #16 and Dansby Swanson #7 after he scored

There is renewed optimism in Wrigleyville as Cubs fans hope that the woeful 2021 and 2022 seasons are behind them. The team has been hitting well, having scored at least 10 runs in five of their 17 contests. Chicago's rotation also has the best ERA in the NL at 2.66.

