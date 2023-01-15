The Chicago Cubs are reportedly still interested in signing free agent Trey Mancini. He's been linked to many teams around the league, with Chicago being one of the earliest. He provides a power bat with the ability to play outfield and first base.

Mancini split his time between the Baltimore Orioles and the Houston Astros last season. He didn't see much success in Houston, compiling a .176 batting average. He was in a slump for the 51 games he played for the Astros. Mancini is a career .265 hitter, so expect him to have a better 2023 season.

He's been great defensively for the Astros. In Game Five of the World Series, he made a game-saving play at first base. Mancini robbed Kyle Schwarber of a base hit to get the Astros out of the jam, giving them a 3-2 win.

The Cubs did sign a one-year deal with Eric Hosmer for the league minimum. It would be difficult to see how they would split playing time between Hosmer, Mancini, Patrick Wisdom, and Matt Mervis. Mervis is a prospect who led Minor League Baseball in RBIs last season. The team is excited to see what he can do at the major league level.

Chicago Cubs fans want to see the team jump on Trey Mancini. He became a fan-favorite amongst many in the league after beating cancer in 2020.

Splitting up the playing time would be tough, but the Cubs only spent the league minimum on Hosmer. Mancini is a better fit at DH than Hosmer and be more of an impact.

The Chicago Cubs could surprise many around the league next season

Chicago Cubs Introduce Dansby Swanson

The Cubs received one of the top shortstops in the free-agent market by signing Dansby Swanson. He's the All-Star shortstop the team has been missing since they parted ways with Javier Baez. He's coming off back-to-back years where he led all of MLB in games played. Last year, he played in all 162 for the Atlanta Braves.

They also signed Cody Bellinger to a one-year deal. The former 2019 National League MVP is looking to bounce back on a prove-it deal. It's been a tough couple of seasons for Bellinger, but the Cubs are confident he can find his swing again with a change of scenery.

With no clear favorite to win the NL Central, it wouldn't surprise me if the Cubs came out on top.

