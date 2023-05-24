The Chicago Cubs don't look much like a playoff team, but their manager, David Ross, beleives they might just be one anyway. The team isy 20-26, but only 4.5 games behind the two division leaders. This is in part because of their own play and Ross' confidence they can improve as well as the poor play of his rivals.

Every team, and especially their fans, are silently cheering for their division rivals to lose. Not only does it help their team's chances, it is fun to see teams you hate flounder. However, that enjoyment is always lessened when your team is floundering as well, which certainly applies to the Chicago Cubs.

Jesse Rogers of ESPN shared the comments from Cubs manager David Ross on Twitter.

Jesse Rogers @JesseRogersESPN David Ross on the Cubs being only 4.5 out of the NL Central lead despite a 20-26 record: “Thank goodness for the shi—y play of everyone in the division, I guess.” David Ross on the Cubs being only 4.5 out of the NL Central lead despite a 20-26 record: “Thank goodness for the shi—y play of everyone in the division, I guess.”

"Thank goodness for the shi—y play of everyone in the division, I guess," Ross said.

The Cubs have come into just about every season since 2016 with expectations and are getting used to the dissapointment. The World Series run was a magical experience thta they just can't seem to recreate. However, this year they have some exciting players to watch.

Christopher Morel has been one standout the team cannot get enough of.

Chicago Cubs @Cubs Christopher Morel is the first Cub in franchise history (since 1901) to record eight home runs in the first 11 games of a season! Christopher Morel is the first Cub in franchise history (since 1901) to record eight home runs in the first 11 games of a season! https://t.co/zwZWl3NSw3

"Christopher Morel is the first Cub in franchise history (since 1901) to record eight home runs in the first 11 games of a season!" the Cubs tweeted.

Starting pitcher Marcus Stroman is having a career renaissance, and Seiya Suzuki is beginning to look the star they were hoping for. If David Ross is able to get the rest of the team rallied aorund their top performing stars, they have a great chance in 2023.

Can the Chicago Cubs make the playoffs in 2023?

World Series: Chicago Cubs vs. Cleveland Indians, Game 7

As David Ross pointed out, the Cubs are not even close to being out of the fight for a playoff position. The Milwaukee Brewers and Pittsburgh Pirates could easily falter as the season carries on and lose the top spots.

The National League will be an absolute battleground all season, with the league's top teams battling for so few spots. Thankfully for the Cubs, they play in the NL Central, and it is unlikely more than one of their teams make the postseason. This is an unexpected opportunity for the Cubs, considering most expected the St. Louis Cardinals to run away with the division.

If just a few things break in their favor, the Cubs could absolutely qualify for the 2023 MLB postseason.

