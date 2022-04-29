Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - April 29th | 2022 MLB Season

The Milwaukee Brewers will be home against the Chicago Cubs on Friday. The Brewers defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-2 Thursday to complete the sweep, moving to 12-7 on the year. The Cubs just lost their seventh game out of nine, falling to the Braves 5-1 Thursday.

The Brewers will have right-hander Adrian Houser on the mound for the first game of the series. Houser won his first start of the year on Saturday after taking two straight losses to start the campaign. The 29-year-old was a key part of Milwaukee's rotation last year, pitching to a 3.22 ERA and .228 opponent batting average over 28 starts. He'll face a formidable Cubs lineup that ranks third in runs scored, first in OBP, and first in hits, led by rookie Seiya Suzuki. Suzuki is hitting .311 with four home runs, including a 1.024 OPS in the early going.

The Cubs will start Kyle Hendricks, who has started off 2022 striking out many more hitters than he has in his last few seasons. Hendricks only struck out 6.5 hitters per nine innings last season, but he's upped that rate to 8.4 in 20 1/3 innings so far. He dominated the Pirates last time out, throwing seven scoreless frames in his team's 21-0 win. He'll be tasked with a Brewers lineup that's hitting a paltry .213 average and .282 OBP.

Milwaukee's bats woke up a bit in their last series against the lowly Pirates, scoring 18 total runs. They'll look to build on this success against Hendricks on Friday.

Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers Match Details

Fixture: Chicago Cubs @ Milwaukee Brewers

Date & Time: Friday, April 29, 8:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: American Family Field, Milwaukee, WI

Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Chicago Cubs +122 +1.5 (-170) Over 7.5 (-110) Milwaukee Brewers -144 -1.5 (+140) Under 7.5 (-110)

The Cubs have lost their last five series openers, so they'll try to reverse that trend Friday. Meanwhile, the Brewers have been hot, winning seven of their last eight when favored. The over has only been hit in two of Milwaukee's last eight home games, but when these two have matched up recently, games have been higher scoring. In six of their last seven meetings, the total has gone over.

Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers Best Picks

The Brewers have K'd 175 times this season, tied for sixth-most in the entire league. Hendricks is striking out just under one hitter per inning, and he should be able to get more swing-and-misses Friday.

Pick: Kyle Hendricks Over 3.5 Strikeouts (-140)

Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers Betting Prediction

The Brewers have been on fire lately, and they have one of their better starters going Friday. The Cubs have yet to find any consistency this year, and they're going up against a tough arm in Houser. Milwaukee should extend their win streak to four against their division foes Friday night.

Prediction: Brewers ML (-144) and No Run First Inning (-130)

