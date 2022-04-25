Chicago Cubs exact shutout revenge on Pittsburgh Pirates after 47 years, make a franchise record

The Chicago Cubs faced off against the Pittsburgh Pirates in one of the most lopsided games you will ever see. The Cubs won 21-0, making the box score look more like a Chicago Bears and Pittsburgh Steelers game than a baseball score.

The Cubs made MLB history with the shutout route of the Pirates. The Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates became the first two teams in history to shutout one another and score 20 or more runs in a game. The Pirates beat the Cubs 22-0 at Wrigley Field on September 16, 1975, nearly 47 years ago.

Mark Potash @MarkPotash Now they're even ... The Cubs and Pirates are the only teams in baseball history to shut out the other with 20+ runs. Rennie Stennett went 7-for-7 in the Pirates' 22-0 victory at Wrigley Field on Sept. 16, 1975. Now they're even ... The Cubs and Pirates are the only teams in baseball history to shut out the other with 20+ runs. Rennie Stennett went 7-for-7 in the Pirates' 22-0 victory at Wrigley Field on Sept. 16, 1975. https://t.co/eE4YcTdtbK

"Now they're even ... The Cubs and Pirates are the only teams in baseball history to shut out the other with 20+ runs. Rennie Stennett went 7-for-7 in the Pirates' 22-0 victory at Wrigley Field on Sept 16, 1975."-@Mark Potash

The Cubs got their revenge 47 years later as the Cubs improve to 7-8 on the season. The Pirates fall to 7-8 and will look to get one back on Sunday afternoon when they square off in the series finale. Below is the updated NL Central Standings.

Team W-L Games Back 1 St. Louis Cardinals 9-4 2 Milwaukee Brewers 9-6 1 3 Pittsburgh Pirates 7-8 3 4 Chicago Cubs 7-8 3 5 Cincinnati Reds 2-13 8

Chicago Cubs offense explodes in shutout victory

Seiya Suzuki connects with a pitch during yesterdays contest at Wrigley Field, Chicago, Illinois. Pittsburgh Pirates v Chicago Cubs

The Cubs scored 21 runs on 23 hits in their shutout route to division rival Pittsburgh Pirates. The Cubs had seven players with at least two base hits. Star rookie outfielder Seiya Suzuki went 3-for-4 with three runs scored.

Chicago Cubs @Cubs We're not reaching when we say Seiya Suzuki is really good at baseball. We're not reaching when we say Seiya Suzuki is really good at baseball. https://t.co/wMTdh3AHhs

"We're not reaching when we say Seiya Suzuki is really good at baseball."-@Cubs

Alfonso Rivas had the lone home run in the game, belting a three-run home run to right field.

Marquee Sports Network @WatchMarquee Alfonso Rivas launches his first homer at Wrigley! Alfonso Rivas launches his first homer at Wrigley! https://t.co/FH0UG8w3c2

"Alfonso Rivas launches his first homer at Wrigley!"-@Marquee Sports Network

Alfonso Rivas unloaded on that pitch. This was his first home run of his career at Wrigley Field.

What this means for both teams moving forward

Pittsburgh Pirates v Chicago Cubs

For the Pittsburgh Pirates, they will want to soon forget about this game. In baseball, unlike other sports such as football that you only play once a week, there is always tomorrow. The Pirates will look to take three out of four from the Cubs with a win today.

The Cubs offense looked invincible in their victory. Chicago will look to keep their momentum going in this afternoon's contest. The Cubs will go for the series split today with Justin Steele on the mound.

Edited by Jason Birkelbach