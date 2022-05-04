Chicago White Sox vs Boston Red Sox Prediction & Match Preview - May 6th | MLB Season 2022

The Boston Red Sox will welcome the Chicago White Sox to Fenway Park this week. The Red Sox have been sliding. The team is stuck in fourth place in the American League East with a record of 10-14, even after shutting out the LA Angels 4-0 yesterday.

The Chicago White Sox, who are the defending champions of the AL Central, are in third place in their division. After tying a series against the Angels at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago this past weekend, the White Sox beat their cross-town rival, the Chicago Cubs 3-1 on Tuesday.

Match Details

Fixture: Chicago White Sox vs Boston Red Sox

Date & Time: Friday, May 6, 7:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Fenway Park, Boston, Massachusetts

Chicago White Sox Preview

The White Sox are currently sitting with a record of 10-13. The 2022 season is turning into a hangover of sorts. The White Sox finished with a 93-69 record last season, the third-most in baseball and the best record for the southside club since 2005, the year they won the World Series.

This year, things have been slightly different. A seven-game losing streak in late April sent them sliding down the AL Central standings. Manager Tony La Rusa, who made quite a splash in 2021 in his first season as manager, will be looking to prove 2021 was more than just a fluke.

The White Sox may be getting their mojo back. In Tuesday's game, the pitching staff, led by starter Michael Kopech, was able to strike out 12 Cubs en route to victory.

Chicago White Sox Key Player - Jose Abreu

Jose Abreu is a player who seems to be getting better and better with age. The 35-year-old first baseman led the league in RBIs in both 2019 and 2020. His 60 RBIs in 60 games in 2020 won him the AL MVP in a season shortened due to the pandemic.

"On the board!" - @ Chicago White S0x

Instrumental in the White Sox success last season, Abreu has picked up right where he left off. He currently has an .OBP of .319 with two home runs and seven RBIs. Abreu is as apt at swinging for the fences as he is at playing small ball. He got the White Sox on the board last night with a perfectly placed infield chopper.

Chicago White Sox Predicted Lineup

Tim Anderson, SS AJ Pollock, LF Yasmani Grandal, DH Jose Abreu, 1B Gavin Sheets, RF Adam Engel, CF Jake Burger, 3B Reese McGuire, C Josh Harrison, 2B

Pitcher: Vince Velasquez

Boston Red Sox Preview

Alex Cora's Boston Red Sox are slipping fast. They have not won a series since their April 15-17 matchup with the Minnesota Twins. However, they appear to have gotten it together in the first game of their current series against the LA Angels.

Pitcher Michael Wacha got his third win of the year for the Red Sox in yesterday's win over the Angels. In this game, Nathan Eovaldi will take the mound with his 2.51 ERA, looking to make his record 2-0 on the season.

Boston Red Sox Key Player - Xander Bogaerts

Bogaerts was on an offensive tear to start the season. However, he is now turning heads for his defensive play. Bogaerts made one of the best defensive plays of his career last night against the Angels. You have to watch it to understand.

Tyler Milliken ⚾️ @tylermilliken_



Easily one of the best defensive plays of his career.



#RedSox | #DirtyWater XANDER BOGAERTS HAVE A NIGHT WITH THE GLOVE!Easily one of the best defensive plays of his career. XANDER BOGAERTS HAVE A NIGHT WITH THE GLOVE!Easily one of the best defensive plays of his career.#RedSox | #DirtyWater https://t.co/mKytfLfK8t

"XANDER BOGAERTS HAVE A NIGHT WITH THE GLOVE! Easily one of the best defensive plays of his career." - @ Tyler Milliken

Xander has hit an incredible .356 this season with nine RBIs and seven stolen bases in 23 games. Keep an eye on the speedy shortstop from Curacao.

Boston Red Sox Predicted Lineup

Enrique Hernandez, CF Rafael Devers, 3B Xander Bogaers, SS J.D. Martinez, DH Alex Verdugo, LF Bobby Dalbec, 1B Trevor Story, 2B Jackie Bradley Jr., RF Christian Vazquez, C

Pitcher: Nathan Eovaldi

Chicago White Sox vs Boston Red Sox Predicition

Both teams are gaining some steam after some very regrettable stretches. Both teams are also keen to get some wins in before the summer heat sets in. The way the Red Sox are playing, they may be able to win this one, provided Nathan Eovaldi stays true to form.

Where to watch the Chicago White Sox and Boston Red Sox

Chicago White Sox

TV: FOX MIDWEST

Livestream: MLB.TV

Boston Red Sox

TV: NESN +

Livestream: MLB.TV

As the season starts to take shape, both teams are keen not to let 2022 get away from them. This game and the series should be an interesting showcase of both teams giving all they have on the baseball field.

