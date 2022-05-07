Chicago White Sox vs. Boston Red Sox Prediction & Match Preview- May 8th | MLB Regular Season 2022

The Boston Red Sox will host the Chicago White Sox in the last game of a weekend series at Fenway Park. The Chicago White Sox will travel to Boston after sweeping their crosstown rivals at Wrigley Field earlier this week. The White Sox (11-13) have struggled a bit to start the season but have won four out of their last five games.

The Boston Red Sox are coming off a disappointing series loss to the Los Angeles Angels, where they lost the final two games of the series. The Red Sox are currently 10-16 on the season and are 8.5 games behind the New York Yankees in the American League East. Can they turn things around against the White Sox?

Match Details

Fixture: Chicago White Sox vs. Boston Red Sox | MLB Regular Season 2022

Date & Time: Sunday, May 6, 11:35 p.m. EDT

Venue: Fenway Park, Boston, Massachusetts.

Chicago White Sox Team Preview

Chicago White Sox v Chicago Cubs

The Chicago White Sox have now won three games in a row and have a record of 11-13. The team came into the year with huge expectations after winning the AL Central and making an appearance in the postseason for the first time since 2008.

To start the season, the White Sox have been dealing with a number of injuries that have greatly affected the play of the team. Outfielder Andrew Vaughn has missed the last five games after suffering an injury due to being hit by a pitch against the Los Angeles Angels. Yoan Moncada has missed the past few weeks and is currently rehabbing down in the minor leagues. Outfielder Eloy Jimenez is out for at least the next six weeks after tearing his right hamstring.

On the pitching side of things, the White Sox have had to deal with plenty of injuries as well. Starting pitcher Lance Lynn is sidelined with a right knee tendon tear that will keep him out until late May. Reliver Joe Kelly is also on the injury list with a right biceps nerve. The timetable for his return is yet to be determined. Overall, the White Sox are a team that is managing through these challenges and if they can get everyone healthy later in the year, they will most certainly be a major threat in the American League.

Key Player: Tim Anderson

Chicago White Sox v Chicago Cubs

Tim Anderson is a key player for the Chicago White Sox in this matchup. Anderson is batting .313 with four home runs and nine RBIs. Look for Anderson to make a big impact in this series.

Chicago White Sox Predicted Lineup

The Chicago White Sox predicted lineup can be seen below.

1 Tim Anderson, SS 2 A.J. Pollock, RF 3 Jose Abreu, 1B 4 Luis Robert, CF 5 Yasmani Grandal, C 6 Gavin Sheets, LF 7 Jake Burger, 3B 8 Reese McGuire, C 9 Leury Garcia, 2B

Boston Red Sox Team Preview

Boston Red Sox v Baltimore Orioles

The Boston Red Sox are off to a horrid start to their 2022 season. The team sits 8.5 games behind the New York Yankees with a record of 10-16. The Red Sox offense has not lived up to expectations as they are currently averaging 3.46 runs per game, which is 25th in the MLB.

In contrast, last season the team averaged 5.14 runs per game, which was the fourth best in all of baseball.

The pitching staff has been somewhat inconsistent to start the season. The Red Sox have a team ERA of 3.81 which is 18th in all of baseball. These stats tell the story of Boston's season so far. Will they turn things around and look like the playoff team they were a season ago? This is certainly a critical series for them to win at home, given how far back they already are in the AL East Standings.

Key Player: Xander Bogaerts

Boston Red Sox v Toronto Blue Jays

Xander Bogaerts is a key player for the Red Sox in this matchup. Bogaerts is batting .354 with two home runs and 10 RBIs. Bogaerts will need to continue his great start to 2022 to propel the home team to a Sunday afternoon victory.

Boston Red Sox Predicted Lineup

The Red Sox lineup for Sunday's game can be seen below.

1 Enrique Hernandez, CF 2 Trevor Story, 2B 3 Rafael Devers, 3B 4 Xander Bogaerts, SS 5 J.D. Martinez, DH 6 Alex Verdugo, LF 7 Jackie Bradley, RF 8 Bobby Dalbec, 1B 9 Christian Vazquez, C

White Sox vs. Red Sox Match Prediction

This will be an interesting matchup as both teams are eager to turn their season around. With the Red Sox struggling at home as of late, take the White Sox in this one. Final score: White Sox 6, Red Sox 4.

Where to watch White Sox vs. Red Sox

The game can be seen on NBC and Peacock TV.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt