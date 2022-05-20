Chicago White Sox vs New York Yankees Prediction & Match Preview - May 22nd | MLB Season 2022

The Chicago White Sox will travel to Yankee Stadium to take on the best team in baseball, the New York Yankees. The White Sox are sitting at .500 with a record of 19-19, three games behind Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins for the top spot in the American League Central.

Meanwhile, the Yankees are all but running away with the AL East. The Bombers now have a record of 28-10, five games ahead of the second-place Tampa Bay Rays for the top spot in baseball's most storied division.

Match Details

Fixture: Chicago White Sox vs New York Yankees

Date & Time: Sunday, May 22, 7:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York

Chicago White Sox Preview

The White Sox are currently sitting with a record of 19-19. The 2022 season is turning into a hangover of sorts. The White Sox finished with a 93-69 record last season, the third-most in baseball and the best record for the southside club since 2005, the year they won the World Series.

The White Sox are 5-5 in their last 10. Manager Tony La Rusa, who made quite a splash in 2021 in his first season as manager, will be looking to prove 2021 was more than just a fluke.

Starting on the mound for the White Sox will be Michael Kopech, who has an ERA of only 1.54 over 35 innings pitched. Despite turning into the crown jewel of the Sox rotation, he is yet to be credited with a win this season.

Chicago White Sox Key Player - Tim Anderson

White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson has been the definition of consistency over the past five or so years for his team. Despite being named an All-Star only once, Anderson has been steadily producing for the White Sox ever since he joined the team in 2016. Since 2019, Anderson has hit well over .300 each season. In 2019, he led the league in stats, finishing the year with a .335 batting average.

"Luis Robert & Tim Anderson vs The World!!!" - @ Chicago Sports Bums

This year, Anderson is hitting .346 with seven stolen bases. A quintessential lead-off man, the White Sox are learning how fortunate they are to have a player like Tim Anderson.

Chicago White Sox Predicted Lineup

Tim Anderson, SS AJ Pollock, LF Yasmani Grandal, DH Jose Abreu, 1B Gavin Sheets, RF Adam Engel, CF Jake Burger, 3B Reese McGuire, C Josh Harrison, 2B

Pitcher: Michael Kopech

New York Yankees Preview

There really hasn't been much for the Yankees faithful to complain about this season. The New York Yankees are in the top five in the American League in nearly every hitting and pitching stat. They have hit 56 home runs this year, more than any other team in baseball.

The pitching has also been on point for Aaron Boone's club. The Yankees currently have the lowest team ERA in the AL with 2.86. Starting on the mound for the Yankees will be right-hander Jameson Taillon, who is 4-1 with an ERA of 3.28.

New York Yankees Key Player - Aaron Judge

2022 has been the year that all of Aaron Judge's career has led up to. After winning the Rookie of the Year Award in 2017, many surmised that it was only a matter of time before Judge won the MVP Award.

So far this year, Judge has a league-leading 14 home runs, 30 RBIs and an average of .307. These certainly look like MVP-worthy numbers.

New York Yankees Predicted Lineup

Josh Donaldson, 3B Joey Gallo, DH Aaron Judge, CF Giancarlo Stanton, RF D.J. LeMahieu, 2B Aaron Hicks, LF Isiah Kiner-Falefa, SS Marwin Gonzalez, 1B Ben Higashioka, C

Pitcher: Jameson Taillon

White Sox vs Yankees Prediction

The Yankees have not lost very much this year. The two teams met last week, and the result was a decided New York Yankees series victory. Although the Sox are improving, it is hard to see them beating the Yankees. Our prediction: Yankees, 3-0.

Where to watch The Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees

Chicago White Sox

TV: NBC SPORTS

Livestream: MLB.TV

New York Yankees

TV: YES Network

Livestream: MLB.TV

The New York Yankees are an unbelievably exciting team to watch this year. It almost seems as if they are poised to demolish any team that stands in their way. More power to the White Sox if they can manage a victory, although it does not seem likely.

