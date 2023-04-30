Atlanta Braves legend Chipper Jones famously lauded MLB great Barry Bonds during a sit-down with Nate Penn from GQ Magazine, referring to the latter as one of the greatest ballplayers he'd ever laid his eyes on despite Bonds' PED transgressions.

Chipper hailed the MLB home run king, noting that numerous players, including himself, revered Bonds to the extent that many wouldn't fathom.

What impressed Chipper the most, however, was Bonds's skill and composure on the batting mound. The class Bonds possessed to deposit that one ball into the crowd in almost every game, flabbergasted those watching.

Chipper was quoted saying:

“You don’t know how many guys he played against revere him. When he walks up to the plate, he might see one hittable pitch the whole game. And when that one guy who has ego enough challenges him, he kills it."

He continued:

"To have the patience, the eyesight, the hand-eye coordination to be ready for that one guy truly amazes me. He’s the best player I’ve ever seen, steroids or no steroids”

Chipper also famously came to the rescue of Barry Bonds in 2018 when he was quizzed about whether he had any problems with the PED-tainted former star joining him in Cooperstown, to which he replied saying that he had absolutely no problem. Chipper said:

"Obviously, I have no problem and I've said it publicly often"

Chipper Jones reiterated that he in no way was advising people on how to vote, but if it were solely up to him, Bonds (and Roger Clemens) would've been an MLB Hall of Famer!

"That being said, I'm not going to tell anybody how to vote for them. I think both would have been Hall of Famers, regardless, whether they had a cloud of suspicion or not. So I'm just going to leave it at that for now, until the time actually comes."

Barry Bonds didn't receive adequate votes to be enriched into the MLB HOF

Considered to be one of the greatest baseball players of all time, Bonds most notably never made it into the MLB HOF despite all his accolades. He involved himself in the steroid scandal and was indicted in 2007 on charges of perjury and obstruction of justice.

The Sporting News @sportingnews Barry Bonds has not been elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in his last year of eligibility. Barry Bonds has not been elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in his last year of eligibility. https://t.co/TakFJx7LIg

This in turn hindered his chances of making it to the HOF, with numerous voters from the Baseball Writers' Association of America (BBWAA) stating they did not vote for him because he used performance-enhancing drugs.

In his 10 years of eligibility, Bonds did not receive the required 75% of the vote needed to be elected.

