In a letter to his younger self published in June 2017, Braves legend Chipper Jones reiterated that he had multiple extramarital affairs back in the day. He mentioned that he was even reprimanded by his own mother for being a 'terrible' husband.

The initial revelation came out in his autobiography titled "Ballplayer," where the MLB great opened up about his affairs back in 1997.

At the time, he was with then-wife Karin Fulford. It was the guilt that consumed him, which eventually resulted in him opening up about it to her.

Former Braves player Chipper Jones participates in a pre-game ceremony honoring many Braves alumni players prior the game against the Washington Nationals at Turner Field on August 8, 2014

The life of a big-shot athlete seemingly got to him, much to his mother's disgust. Jones opened up about the conversation he had with his parents regarding his affairs.

Irrespective of how rough it was to tell them the truth without sugarcoating anything, Jones decided to be blunt and honest, and not justify any of his actions. That was the least they deserved, according to Jones.

“We raised you better than that,” his mother responded to him upon hearing about his extramarital affairs.

Those were probably the six most painful words he'd ever heard, as stated by Chipper Jones. In his letter to his younger self, he called himself a terrible husband.

"The financial struggles will definitely put a strain on your marriage … but not as much as the fact that you’re going to be a terrible husband."

Chipper Jones was elected the MLB batting champion in 2008

Chipper Jones plied his trade for 19 years in the MLB, and he spent every one of them with the Atlanta Braves.

Chosen with their first overall pick in the 1990 MLB draft, Jones repaid the faith with an incredible 19 seasons with the team. During that time, he was a member of the 1995 World Series championship-winning team that defeated the Cleveland Indians.

Jones was an eight-time All-Star, a two-time Silver Slugger Awardee, and the MLB batting champion in 2008. He was also selected for the National League (NL) Most Valuable Player Award in 1999.

Jones called it quits on his career in 2012, and he was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility in 2018.

