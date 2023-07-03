In 1997, former Atlanta Braves veteran Chipper Jones found himself at the center of a scandal involving an affair with a Hooters waitress and a Macon-based girl at the same time.

It all started in March 1997 when Jones, who was going through a troubled marriage with his then-wife Karin Fulford, met Jennifer, a Hooters waitress. Their encounter led to a secret affair, which quickly escalated and had a profound impact on Jones's personal life.

As time went on, Chipper's inclination towards infidelity seemed to grow stronger. In the shadows of his public image, he began juggling relationships with various women, all while being romantically involved with Jennifer and staying married to Karin Fulford.

In an interesting turn of events, during a trip to Toronto for an inter-league series, Jones met Jennifer, the Hooter's waitress, after his team's victory and engaged in a sexual encounter.

However, following the intimate moment, the Braves icon was interrupted by a phone call from Mrs. Jones, who had discovered her husband's affair with the Macon-based girl.

The revelation of this additional affair intensified the already dramatic circumstances surrounding Jones's personal life.

Ironically, the sexual encounter between Jones and Jennifer that night in Toronto resulted in her becoming pregnant. This unexpected development added another layer of complexity and emotional turmoil to an already tumultuous situation.

Recalling the decade-old rough patch of his life, Jones narrated the details in his book, Ballplayer. He wrote:

It was during Jones' time with the Braves Class A affiliate in Macon, Georgia, that he first crossed paths with Karin Fulford. Eventually, their love for each other led them to tie the knot in 1992.

Chipper's affair with the Hooters waitress, which lasted for 18 months and resulted in the birth of a son named Matthew in March 1998, put a strain on his marriage with Karin.

Ultimately, in 2000, the couple decided to part ways, leading to their divorce.

Jones, known for his exceptional baseball prowess, suddenly found himself in the midst of a personal crisis that threatened to overshadow his professional achievements.

Despite the controversies, Chip Jones continued his career in baseball and sought to rebuild his public image.

Chipper Jones went on to marry two more times

After Chipper Jones' divorce from Karin Fulford, he married Sharon Logonov in 2000. They have three sons- Larry Wayne III (Trey), Tristen, and Shea. However, the pair got divorced in late 2012, ending their long-term marriage.

Next, Chipper Jones married former Playboy model Taylor Higgins in 2015. They have two sons- Cooper and Cutler.

In total, the former Atlanta Braves star has six biological children fathered with three different women.

