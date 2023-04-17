Christian Yelich Trade Rumors: Top 3 landing spots for former Milwaukee Brewers MVP to rejuvenate his flailing career

Christian Yelich has experienced one of the most rapid falls from grace among current MLB superstars. The 2018 National League MVP, Yelich was one of the best players in the entire MLB, batting .326 with 36 home runs and 110 RBIs during his MVP season.

Yelich is now a shell of the player he was a few seasons ago. The 31-year-old from Thousand Oaks, California, has struggled with his health over the past few seasons. Even when healthy, Yelich has not performed anywhere near the MVP-level he has in the past.

𝚈𝚎𝚕𝚒𝚝𝚞𝚋𝚋𝚢™️ @yelichfans *christian Yelich gets on base*



*crickets*



*christian Yelich doesn’t get on base*



“He’s the worst player ever! Fuck this guy! I can’t wait till he’s off my team! Trade him!” *christian Yelich gets on base**crickets**christian Yelich doesn’t get on base*“He’s the worst player ever! Fuck this guy! I can’t wait till he’s off my team! Trade him!”

"*christian Yelich gets on base* *crickets* *christian Yelich doesn’t get on base* “He’s the worst player ever! Fuck this guy! I can’t wait till he’s off my team! Trade him!” - @yelichfans

While he may not be the MVP-caliber player he once was, he could still turn back the clock to help a World Series contender. However, given his injury history, lack of production, and massive contract, it may be difficult for the Milwaukee Brewers to find a trade partner.

That being said, here are three teams that may buy-low on the former MVP, and see if a change in scenery will help Christian Yelich revive his career.

The New York Yankees may be willing to take a risk on Christian Yelich

If there was a team willing to take a risk on an expensive, former MVP, it might be the New York Yankees. Not only are they one of the teams with the highest payrolls in the league, but they also have a history of taking a shot on struggling former MVPs.

DON YANKEE 🇵🇷🇺🇸 @DoNSicKaRiO1 Yankees should go after a Burnes/Yelich trade , taking on Yelich contract should lower the asking price for Burnes . Thanks for taking my call , I'll hang up and listen now

"Yankees should go after a Burnes/Yelich trade , taking on Yelich contract should lower the asking price for Burnes . Thanks for taking my call , I’ll hang up and listen now" - @DoNSicKaRiO1

The team acquired Josh Donaldson from the Minnesota Twins, hoping he could rediscover his previous form. While the Donaldson trade has not paid off for the Yankees, they have shown a willingness to gamble on talented, albeit declining, stars.

With Giancarlo Stanton expected to be out of the lineup for 4-6 weeks, and the Yankees outfield questionable at best, Christian Yelich may be worth taking a flier on for New York.

Could the Tampa Bay Rays add to their impressive lineup?

The Tampa Bay Rays have been one of the top stories of the MLB so far, posting an incredible 13-0 record before dropping two games to the Toronto Blue Jays. One of the most impressive aspects of the Rays' run was their offense, which had a +71 run differential at one point.

Tampa Bay Rays @RaysBaseball If you're gonna play 'em, might as well win 'em.

"If you’re gonna play ‘em, might as well win ‘em." - @RaysBaseball

While the team accomplished this in an impressive fashion thanks to their roster of elite contact hitters. However, given the minimal track record from several of their players, including Manuel Margot and Josh Lowe, the Rays may look at Yelich as an intriguing buy-low option.

Yes, the Tampa Bay Rays are notorious for their low payroll, but if the Milwaukee Brewers were to eat some of his contract, Yelich could thrive in the Rays' analytical system.

A reunion with the Miami Marlins could be interesting

Could a return to the Miami Marlins help Yelich regain his form? If they Marlins are serious about contending this season, bringing Yelich back to Miami could be an option to bolster their offense.

If Christian Yelich can remain healthy, he could provide the Marlins with some additional power, as well as outfield depth. Entering the season, Miami announced that Jazz Chisholm would make the shift from second base to center field, however, that gamble has not paid off.

Just Baseball @JustBB_Media



Our



justbaseball.com/mlb/its-time-t… Experimenting with Jazz Chisolm in center field was a mistake from the start and one that highlights an underlying problem with the Marlins.Our @ethanbudowsky tells us why even though he told us not to panic, it’s time to put an end to the madness: Experimenting with Jazz Chisolm in center field was a mistake from the start and one that highlights an underlying problem with the Marlins.Our @ethanbudowsky tells us why even though he told us not to panic, it’s time to put an end to the madness: justbaseball.com/mlb/its-time-t…

"Experimenting with Jazz Chisolm in center field was a mistake from the start and one that highlights an underlying problem with the Marlins. Our @ethanbudowsky tells us why even though he told us not to panic, it’s time to put an end to the madness:" - @JustBB_Media

