Cincinnati Reds vs Atlanta Braves: Injury Reports, Predicted Lineups - April 8th, 2022 | MLB 2022

The Cincinnati Reds take on the Atlanta Braves in game two of the 2022 Major League Baseball regular season. The teams continue to head in vastly different directions as the Reds trudge ahead on a complete rebuild, and the World Series Champion Atlanta Braves look to remain focused on defending their title as best team in baseball.

Cincinatti Reds vs Atlanta Braves: Predicted Batting Orders

Cincinatti Reds

Shortstop Kyle Farmer will hope to stay sharp at the plate after the young infielder drove in the Reds first run of the 2022 season on an RBI single.

Jonathan India, 2B Tyler Naquin, OF Joey Votto, 1B Tyler Stephenson, C Mike Moustakas, 3B Tommy Pham, OF Colin Moran, DH Kyle Farmer, SS Nick Senzel, OF

Farmer is entering his age 31 season. However, his quick start at the plate may be a sign that the infielder may have finally figured out Major League pitching.

Atlanta Braves

The Braves offense got off to a slow start in the 2022 home opener as they managed to scratch just one run off starter Tyler Mahle, allowing the Reds to jump out to an early lead.

Eddie Rosario, OF Ozzie Albies, 2B Matt Olson, 1B Austin Riley, 3B Marcell Ozuna, OF Alex Dickerson, DH Adam Duvall, OF Dansby Swanson, SS Travis dArnaud, C

New first baseman Matt Olson has big shoes to fill

Matt Olson will need a big game to endear himself to the Atlanta faithful. A strong offensive performance will allow the slugging first baseman to melt away any regret the team may have about letting former star Freddie Freeman leave for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Olson had a productive start to his tenure in Atlanta, walking twice and scoring one of the Braves' three runs.

Cincinatti Reds vs Atlanta Braves Predicted Starting Pitchers Rotations

Cincinatti Reds

The Reds will turn to Reivar Sanmartin for game two. Sanmartin, the second player sent to the Reds in the trade that brought the team Sonny Gray, flashed potential during a brief major league stint. He slots in at the number two slot in the Reds rotation:

Tyler Mahle Reiver Sanmartin Vladimir Guttierez Hunter Greene

Bobby Nightengale @nightengalejr Reds lefty Reiver Sanmartin, who will start the second game of the regular season, pitched four innings in a minor-league game today. He said all went well and he’s excited for the season. Reds lefty Reiver Sanmartin, who will start the second game of the regular season, pitched four innings in a minor-league game today. He said all went well and he’s excited for the season.

Atlanta Braves

The second game of the season will feature the return of veteran right-hander Charlie Morton. Morton was a stabilizing presence in the Braves rotation, leading the pitching staff to the World Series where he sustained a fractured right fibula. It's been a long road back, but the World Champions are eager to welcome back their veteran leader to the fold, and he hopes to pick up where he left off in Atlanta. Here is the Braves rotation:

Max Fried Charlie Morton Ian Anderson Kyle Wright Huascar Ynoa

World Series - Atlanta Braves v Houston Astros - Game One

The Braves staggered to a slow start Thursday. Starter Max Fried allowed five runs on eight hits over 5.2 innings in the Braves' 6-3 loss. Meanwhile, just because the Cincinatti Reds are rebuilding doesn't mean they will be pushovers to their opponents. The players on this Reds team are eager to prove themselves worthy of respect from fellow big-leaguers.

