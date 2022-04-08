Cincinnati Reds vs Atlanta Braves Prediction & Match Preview - April 8th | MLB Season 2022

In the second game of the first series of 2022, the Cincinnati Reds return to Truist Park to take on the Atlanta Braves on April 8. The Atlanta Braves are coming off a thrilling World Series victory in 2021, but look to be even better in 2022. The Cincinnati Reds finished a disappointing third in the National League Central in 2021, and hope to compete for the division crown this season.

The defending champions are certainly under added pressure, playing in front of a home crowd that's ravenous for a win. While the Cincinnati Reds will be the underdogs on the road, they will play looser and possibly upset the 2021 World Series champions.

Match Details

Fixture: Cincinnati Reds vs Atlanta Braves | Regular Season 2022

Date & Time: Friday, April 8, 7:20 p.m. EST

Venue: Truist Park, Atlanta, Georgia

Cincinnati Reds Preview

Washington Nationals v Cincinnati Reds

The Cincinnati Reds were four games above .500 in 2021, and their ceiling is likely similar for 2022. Since they made no major signings, and they lost the man with the best timing in baseball, Nick Castellanos, to free agency, the outlook is not stellar. If they are able to pull off a few road wins to start the season against the defending World Series champions, the confidence boost could carry them through the first few months of the season.

Key Player - Joey Votto

Joey Votto saluting the fans

The Canadian All-Star is going into his 16th year in the MLB and is still playing at a high level. The former MVP hit 36 dingers in 2022. Despite advancing age and what some say are declining skills, Joey Votto still brings a tremendous amount of value to the team. Votto will be fresh at the start of the season before wear-and-tear catches up with him in the dog days of summer.

Joey Votto had a dazzling Spring Training in 2021, contextualized by Bobby Nightengale on Twitter.

Bobby Nightengale @nightengalejr Joey Votto doing everything he can to make the Reds Opening Day roster as he mashes a 465-foot homer to center field. Joey Votto doing everything he can to make the Reds Opening Day roster as he mashes a 465-foot homer to center field.

"Joey Votto doing everything he can to make the Reds Opening Day roster as he mashes a 465-foot homer to center field." -@nightengalejr

Expect Joey Votto to have a great game on the road in Atlanta.

Cincinnati Reds Predicted Lineup

The Reds lineup can be seen below:

Starting Pitcher - Reiver Sanmartin

Jonathan India, 2B Tyler Naquin, OF Joey Votto, 1B Tyler Stephenson, C Mike Moustakas, 3B Tommy Pham, OF Colin Moran, DH Kyle Farmer, SS Nick Senzel, OF

Atlanta Braves Preview

Truist Park, home of the Braves

One of the hardest things to do in professional sports is to repeat as World champions, but the Atlanta Braves aim to do just that in 2022. Starting off the year with the Cincinnati Reds coming to town to take their best shot, the revamped Braves will attempt to start the season the right way. After losing Freddie Freeman to the LA Dodgers in free agency, the Georgian team will be looking for their new leader for the 2022 regular season.

Key Player - Matt Olson

New Braves Firstbaseman Matt Olson

Matt Olson, formerly of the Oakland Athletics, is the new first baseman for the Atlanta Braves and has big shoes to fill in what was Freddie Freeman's old position. While Matt Olson obviously won't fill the leadership gap, his stellar defensive and offensive play should ingratiate him with his new teammates quickly.

David O'Brien highlighted just how big the shoes are that Matt Olson is trying to fill, via tweet.

David O'Brien @DOBrienATL Matt Olson tonight becomes first Opening Day #Braves 1B other than Freddie Freeman since Troy Glaus in 2010. Before Freeman started 11 in a row, ATL had 5 different 1Bs in a 5-year span: Adam LaRoche (2006), Scott Thorman (2007), Mark Teixeira (2008), Casey Kotchman (2009), Glaus Matt Olson tonight becomes first Opening Day #Braves 1B other than Freddie Freeman since Troy Glaus in 2010. Before Freeman started 11 in a row, ATL had 5 different 1Bs in a 5-year span: Adam LaRoche (2006), Scott Thorman (2007), Mark Teixeira (2008), Casey Kotchman (2009), Glaus

"Matt Olson tonight becomes first Opening Day #Braves 1B other than Freddie Freeman since Troy Glaus in 2010" - @ David O'Brien

Matt Olson will be eager to get off to a good start against the Cincinnati Reds.

Atlanta Braves Predicted Lineup

The Braves lineup can be seen below:

Starting Pitcher - Charlie Morton

Eddie Rosario, OF Ozzie Albies, 2B Matt Olson, 1B Austin Riley, 3B Marcell Ozuna, OF Alex Dickerson, DH Adam Duvall, OF Dansby Swanson, SS Travis dArnaud, C

Reds vs Braves Match Prediction

Despite what will be a good fight from the Cincinnati Reds, I expect the Atlanta Braves to win in dominating fashion. Still riding the high of a World Series victory, the energy in the stadium will simply be too much to overcome as the Braves win it in a blowout 7-2.

Where to watch Reds vs Braves

In the Cincinnati region, the game can be found on the Bally Sports Ohio TV network, and on Bally Sports South in the Atlanta region.

