Cincinnati Reds vs LA Dodgers Prediction & Match Preview - April 16th | MLB Season 2022

The Cincinnati Reds travel to Southern California this weekend to take on the LA Dodgers at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

The Cincinnati Reds have gotten off to a slow start, dropping their first two series of the season. First, they lost two out of three to the World Series champion Braves, then two of three to the cross-state rival Cleveland Guardians.

After dropping two out of three in their opening series against the Colorado Rockies, the LA Dodgers swept the Minnesota Twins in a doubleheader, outscoring the opposition 14-2.

Match Details

Fixture: Cincinnati Reds vs LA Dodgers

Date & Time: Saturday, April 16, 10:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, California

Cincinnati Reds Preview

Having not won a playoff series since 1995, the Cincinnati Reds owner came under criticism for some of the comments he made this week. He has since apologized.

The Reds lost big bats this past offseason, including Nick Castellanos, Eugenio Suarez, and Jessie Winker. In a division as competitive as theirs, they need all the wins they can get. The Reds already dropped the first game of this series 9-3.

Cincinnati Reds Key Player - Tyler Stephenson

The 25-year-old catcher finally became a regular on the Reds team in 2021. In 132 games, Stephenson hit 10 home runs and 45 RBIs and finished with a decent average of .286.

With the departure of some big bats in the Cincinnati Reds lineup, he will have more time in the limelight and, of course, more responsibility. He already has two home runs and six RBIs in 20 at-bats in 2022.

Cincinatti Reds Predicted Lineup

Jonathan India, 2B Tyler Naquin, RF Jake Fraley, CF Joey Votto, 1B Tyler Stephenson, C Aristides Aquino, LF Mike Moustakas 3B Kyle Farmer, SS Colin Moran, DH

Pitcher: Hunter Greene

LA Dodgers Preview

The Dodgers are favored by many to bring home the divisional pennant this season. Even though they lost Max Scherzer, who went 7-0 with an ERA of 1.98 last season, to the New York Mets, their pitching is still among the best.

The starter for the Dodgers on the mound will be Julio Urias. Last year, the 24-year-old Urias had an astounding record of 20-3 with an ERA below 2.00. The Dodgers are hoping for big things again from the youngster.

LA Dodgers Key Player - Freddie Freeman

Freddie Freeman was the highest-profile offseason addition to the Dodgers. Freeman, who played 10 years in Atlanta, signed with the Dodgers for $162 million over six years.

Cincinnati Reds v Los Angeles Dodgers

So far in 2022, the 32-year-old has gone 8 for 26, but is still waiting for his first home run and RBI as a Dodger. This might well be the game where it happens.

LA Dodgers Predicted Lineup

Mookie Betts, CF Freddie Freeman, 1B Trea Turner, SS Max Muncy, DH Justin Turner, 3B Will Smith, C Chris Taylor, RF Cody Bellinger, LF Gavin Lux, 2B

Pitcher: Julio Urias

Cincinatti Reds vs LA Dodgers Giants Predicition

Both teams would have liked to have had better starts to the 2022 season. That said, the Dodgers are inarguably the better team. It should not be hard for the Dodgers to get a victory at home on Saturday, especially after they beat the Reds handily in the first game of the series. Our Prediction: Dodgers. 7-4.

Where to watch the Cincinatti Reds vs LA Dodgers

Cincinnati Reds

TV: FOX SPORTS 1

Livestream: MLB.TV

LA Dodgers

TV: Sportsnet LA

Livestream: MLB.TV

As always with games early in the season, both teams will be looking to set the tone for the season ahead. It will be a good game to see if the Dodgers can stave off a Reds team who are eager to make an impression.

