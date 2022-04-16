Cincinnati Reds vs Los Angeles Dodgers: Injury Reports, Predicted Lineups - April 16th, 2022 | MLB 2022

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Cincinnati Reds continue their four-game series at Dodger Stadium this Saturday. The two teams come into the season with very different expectations.

Let's preview the predicted lineup and player injuries ahead of Saturday's game.

Cincinnati Reds Injury Report

The Cincinnati Reds injury report can be seen below.

Player Name Status Reason Jonathan India Day-to-Day Right Hamstring Tommy Pham Questionable Left Hand Lucas Sims Out Back Spasms Mike Minor Out Sore Left Shoulder Luis Castillo Out Right Shoulder Soreness Donavan Solano Out Left Hamstring Jose Barrero Out Left Wrist Injury Max Schrock Out Left Calf Strain Justin Dunn Out Shoulder Tejay Antone Out Tommy John Surgery

Luis Castillo and Mike Minor will be a part of the rotation once they return from injury. Both have made All-Star games in the past and will be key contributors when healthy.

Los Angeles Dodgers Injury Report

Dustin May warms up ahead of the Colorado Rockies v Dodgers game

The Dodgers injury report can be seen below.

Player Name Status Reason Robinson Ortiz Out Forearm Victor Gonzalez Out Left Elbow Inflammation Caleb Ferguson Out Tommy John Surgery Dustin May Out Tommy John Surgery Tommy Kahnle Out Tommy John Surgery Danny Duffy Out Left Elbow Inflammation Jimmy Nelson Out Tommy John Surgery

Young starting pitcher Dustin May is expected to return toward the end of the season after having to undergo Tommy John surgery. May will certainly help their pitching rotation come postseason time. Veterans Danny Duffy and Jimmy Nelson are expected to play key roles in the bullpen once healthy.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Predicted Lineups

Joey Votto makes contact with a pitch during a Washington Nationals v Cincinnati Reds game

Cincinnati Reds

The Cincinnati Reds projected lineup for Saturday's game can be seen below.

1 Jonathan India, 2B 2 Tyler Naquin, RF 3 Jake Fraley, CF 4 Joey Votto, 1B 5 Tyler Stephenson, C 6 Aristides Aquino, LF 7 Mike Moustakas, 3B 8 Kyle Farmer, SS 9 Colin Moran, DH

Jonathan India is on the injury report but is listed day-to-day. Expect the star second baseman to be in the lineup come Saturday night. Colin Moran is one of their most notable additions. Moran came over from the division rival Pittsburgh Pirates.

Los Angeles Dodgers

Mookie Betts hits during last night's Cincinnati Reds v Dodgers game

The Dodgers projected lineup for Saturday's game can be seen below.

Player Name 1 Mookie Betts, OF 2 Freddie Freeman, 1B 3 Trea Turner, SS 4 Max Muncy, DH 5 Justin Turner, 3B 6 Will Smith, C 7 Chris Taylor, OF 8 Cody Bellinger, OF 9 Gavin Lux, 2B

The Dodgers lineup is loaded top to bottom. The team has many options to manage the day-to-day lineup. LA has depth outside this projected order with Austin Barnes and Edwin Rios, who are expected to play key roles off the bench.

The Dodgers lineup was in full swing on Thursday night, winning by a score of 9 - 3. The team scored six runs in the eighth inning to preserve the win.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Pitching Rotations

Clayton Kershaw pitched a masterpiece in his last start agains the Minnesota Twins, Dodgers v Minnesota Twins

Cincinnati Reds

The Cincinnati Reds pitching rotation can be seen below.

1 Vladimir Gutierrez 2 Luis Cessa 3 Nick Lodolo 4 Tyler Mahle 5 Hunter Greene 6 Reiver Sanmartin

Rookie Hunter Greene is one of the more exciting pitchers in all of baseball. The flame thrower throws his fastball well into the 100s. Greene is tomorrow night's probable pitcher. Luis Castillo and Mike Minor are currently injured and will find their way into the rotation later.

Los Angeles Dodgers

Walker Buehler started in last night's home opener for the Dodgers

The Dodgers pitching rotation can be seen below.

1 Julio Urias 2 Walker Buehler 3 Clayton Kershaw 4 Tony Gonsolin 5 Andrew Heaney

The Los Angeles Dodgers are the favorites to win it all in 2022, while the Cincinnati Reds are currently rebuilding but have shown signs of potential at the start of the start the season.

