Cincinnati Reds vs Los Angeles Dodgers: Injury Reports, Predicted Lineups - April 16th, 2022 | MLB 2022

Justin Turner bats during last night&#039;s Cincinnati Reds v Dodgers game
Bryce Grafton
ANALYST
Modified Apr 16, 2022 03:17 AM IST
Preview

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Cincinnati Reds continue their four-game series at Dodger Stadium this Saturday. The two teams come into the season with very different expectations.

Let's preview the predicted lineup and player injuries ahead of Saturday's game.

Cincinnati Reds Injury Report

The Cincinnati Reds injury report can be seen below.

Player NameStatusReason
Jonathan IndiaDay-to-DayRight Hamstring
Tommy PhamQuestionableLeft Hand
Lucas SimsOutBack Spasms
Mike MinorOut
Sore Left Shoulder
Luis CastilloOut
Right Shoulder Soreness
Donavan SolanoOutLeft Hamstring
Jose BarreroOutLeft Wrist Injury
Max SchrockOutLeft Calf Strain
Justin DunnOutShoulder
Tejay AntoneOut
Tommy John Surgery

Luis Castillo and Mike Minor will be a part of the rotation once they return from injury. Both have made All-Star games in the past and will be key contributors when healthy.

Los Angeles Dodgers Injury Report

Dustin May warms up ahead of the Colorado Rockies v Dodgers game
The Dodgers injury report can be seen below.

Player NameStatusReason
Robinson OrtizOutForearm
Victor GonzalezOut
Left Elbow Inflammation
Caleb FergusonOut
Tommy John Surgery
Dustin MayOut
Tommy John Surgery
Tommy KahnleOut
Tommy John Surgery
Danny DuffyOut
Left Elbow Inflammation
Jimmy NelsonOut
Tommy John Surgery

Young starting pitcher Dustin May is expected to return toward the end of the season after having to undergo Tommy John surgery. May will certainly help their pitching rotation come postseason time. Veterans Danny Duffy and Jimmy Nelson are expected to play key roles in the bullpen once healthy.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Predicted Lineups

Joey Votto makes contact with a pitch during a Washington Nationals v Cincinnati Reds game
Cincinnati Reds

The Cincinnati Reds projected lineup for Saturday's game can be seen below.

1
Jonathan India, 2B
2
Tyler Naquin, RF
3Jake Fraley, CF
4Joey Votto, 1B
5
Tyler Stephenson, C
6
Aristides Aquino, LF
7
Mike Moustakas, 3B
8Kyle Farmer, SS
9
Colin Moran, DH

Jonathan India is on the injury report but is listed day-to-day. Expect the star second baseman to be in the lineup come Saturday night. Colin Moran is one of their most notable additions. Moran came over from the division rival Pittsburgh Pirates.

Los Angeles Dodgers

Mookie Betts hits during last night&#039;s Cincinnati Reds v Dodgers game
The Dodgers projected lineup for Saturday's game can be seen below.

Player Name
1
Mookie Betts, OF
2
Freddie Freeman, 1B
3
Trea Turner, SS
4
Max Muncy, DH
5
Justin Turner, 3B
6Will Smith, C
7
Chris Taylor, OF
8
Cody Bellinger, OF
9
Gavin Lux, 2B

The Dodgers lineup is loaded top to bottom. The team has many options to manage the day-to-day lineup. LA has depth outside this projected order with Austin Barnes and Edwin Rios, who are expected to play key roles off the bench.

The Dodgers lineup was in full swing on Thursday night, winning by a score of 9 - 3. The team scored six runs in the eighth inning to preserve the win.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Pitching Rotations

Clayton Kershaw pitched a masterpiece in his last start agains the Minnesota Twins, Dodgers v Minnesota Twins
Cincinnati Reds

The Cincinnati Reds pitching rotation can be seen below.

1
Vladimir Gutierrez
2Luis Cessa
3Nick Lodolo
4Tyler Mahle
5Hunter Greene
6
Reiver Sanmartin

Rookie Hunter Greene is one of the more exciting pitchers in all of baseball. The flame thrower throws his fastball well into the 100s. Greene is tomorrow night's probable pitcher. Luis Castillo and Mike Minor are currently injured and will find their way into the rotation later.

Los Angeles Dodgers

Walker Buehler started in last night&#039;s home opener for the Dodgers
The Dodgers pitching rotation can be seen below.

1Julio Urias
2Walker Buehler
3
Clayton Kershaw
4Tony Gonsolin
5Andrew Heaney
Also Read Article Continues below

The Los Angeles Dodgers are the favorites to win it all in 2022, while the Cincinnati Reds are currently rebuilding but have shown signs of potential at the start of the start the season.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt
