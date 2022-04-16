Cincinnati Reds vs Los Angeles Dodgers: Injury Reports, Predicted Lineups - April 16th, 2022 | MLB 2022

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Cincinnati Reds continue their four-game series at Dodger Stadium this Saturday. The two teams come into the season with very different expectations.
Let's preview the predicted lineup and player injuries ahead of Saturday's game.
Cincinnati Reds Injury Report
The Cincinnati Reds injury report can be seen below.
Luis Castillo and Mike Minor will be a part of the rotation once they return from injury. Both have made All-Star games in the past and will be key contributors when healthy.
Los Angeles Dodgers Injury Report
The Dodgers injury report can be seen below.
Young starting pitcher Dustin May is expected to return toward the end of the season after having to undergo Tommy John surgery. May will certainly help their pitching rotation come postseason time. Veterans Danny Duffy and Jimmy Nelson are expected to play key roles in the bullpen once healthy.
Cincinnati Reds vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Predicted Lineups
Cincinnati Reds
The Cincinnati Reds projected lineup for Saturday's game can be seen below.
Jonathan India is on the injury report but is listed day-to-day. Expect the star second baseman to be in the lineup come Saturday night. Colin Moran is one of their most notable additions. Moran came over from the division rival Pittsburgh Pirates.
Los Angeles Dodgers
The Dodgers projected lineup for Saturday's game can be seen below.
The Dodgers lineup is loaded top to bottom. The team has many options to manage the day-to-day lineup. LA has depth outside this projected order with Austin Barnes and Edwin Rios, who are expected to play key roles off the bench.
The Dodgers lineup was in full swing on Thursday night, winning by a score of 9 - 3. The team scored six runs in the eighth inning to preserve the win.
Cincinnati Reds vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Pitching Rotations
Cincinnati Reds
The Cincinnati Reds pitching rotation can be seen below.
Rookie Hunter Greene is one of the more exciting pitchers in all of baseball. The flame thrower throws his fastball well into the 100s. Greene is tomorrow night's probable pitcher. Luis Castillo and Mike Minor are currently injured and will find their way into the rotation later.
Los Angeles Dodgers
The Dodgers pitching rotation can be seen below.
The Los Angeles Dodgers are the favorites to win it all in 2022, while the Cincinnati Reds are currently rebuilding but have shown signs of potential at the start of the start the season.