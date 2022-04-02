MLB News Roundup: San Diego Padres discuss Bryan Reynolds with Pittsburgh Pirates; Minnesota Twins sign Chris Archer

The San Diego Padres and Pittsburgh Pirates are reportedly in talks about Pirates All-Star outfielder Bryan Reynolds, who had the best season of his career in 2021 and has been on the trade radar of many teams this offseason.

The San Diego Padres are coming off a disappointing 2021 season. Being without star Fernando Tatis Jr. makes for a challenging start to the season. They did gain a bat in Luke Voit, but what would the addition of Bryan Reynolds mean to the Padres, and how he would fit into their lineup? Would a move like this make sense for the Pittsburgh Pirates going forward?

Bob Nightengale @BNightengale The San Diego #Padres have engaged in trade talks this spring with the Pittsburgh #Pirates in an attempt to acquire All-Star outfielder Bryan Reynolds. The Padres have pitching depth, and young pitchers Chris Paddack and Ryan Weathers have been mentioned in discussions. The San Diego #Padres have engaged in trade talks this spring with the Pittsburgh #Pirates in an attempt to acquire All-Star outfielder Bryan Reynolds. The Padres have pitching depth, and young pitchers Chris Paddack and Ryan Weathers have been mentioned in discussions.

"#Padres have talked with #Pirates about Bryan Reynolds but reportedly consider Pittsburgh's current ask 'prohibitive'" - @ MLB Trade Rumors

The addition of Bryan Reynolds would give the San Diego Padres a reliable hitter who has proven durable and plays solid defense in the outfield. Here's a video of Bryan Reynolds' highlights from last season.

San Diego Padres: How Bryan Reynolds fits in the lineup

Bryan Reynolds would fit in nicely to the San Diego Padres lineup. The team needs depth in the outfield. Reynolds would give them a dependable starter they can rely on. Overall, Reynolds is one of the better contact hitters in baseball and would complement the likes of sluggers Luke Voit, Manny Machado, and Fernando Tatis Jr.

Minnesota Twins sign Chris Archer

New York Yankees v Tampa Bay Rays

The Minnesota Twins have signed former All-Star starting pitcher Chris Archer to a deal. This is now the third notable addition to the Twins rotation this offseason, along with Sonny Gray and Dylan Bundy. What does this mean for the Twins going forward?

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan Right-hander Chris Archer and the Minnesota Twins are in agreement on a one-year, $3.5 million contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. Archer, 33, will join the Twins' rotation and can earn up to $9.5 million this season with performance bonuses. Right-hander Chris Archer and the Minnesota Twins are in agreement on a one-year, $3.5 million contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. Archer, 33, will join the Twins' rotation and can earn up to $9.5 million this season with performance bonuses.

"Right-hander Chris Archer and the Minnesota Twins are in agreement on a one-year, $3.5 million contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. Archer, 33, will join the Twins' rotation and can earn up to $9.5 million this season with performance bonuses." - @ Jeff Passan

Chris Archer is a solid pickup for the Minnesota Twins who will bolster their rotation depth. Archer, a one-time All-Star with the Tampa Bay Rays, has struggled the past few seasons. The Twins are hoping that they can turn his career around, and he can become a top-of-the-rotation starter.

Here's Chris Archer at his best when with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Overall, the Chris Archer signing could potentially be a key piece in the Minnesota Twins rotation. The Twins are hoping the right-hander can stay healthy and be able to give the Twins a lot of innings pitched.

