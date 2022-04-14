Cincinnati Reds vs Los Angeles Dodgers Prediction & Match Preview - April 15th | MLB Season 2022

The Los Angeles Dodgers will host the visiting Cincinnati Reds at Dodger Stadium on April 15. Both teams are off to a good start for the 2022 MLB season, and this National League matchup will be a fun one to watch. With sluggers on both teams, a high-scoring game could break out under the Friday night lights.

The Cincinnati Reds are trying to improve on their third-place division finish in 2021. A win on the road against the most stacked team in baseball would do wonders for their confidence level. Despite not making any massive acquisitions in free agency, they have a solid roster and could make some noise in the Wild Card race this season.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are under the immense weight of high expectations, but they have the depth and superstars to meet those expectations. While teams often work out the kinks in the lineup to start the season, don't expect the Los Angeles Dodgers to have a slow start of Friday night.

Match Preview

Fixture: Cincinnati Reds vs Los Angeles Dodgers | Regular Season

Date & Time: Friday, April 15, 10:10 p.m EDT

Venue: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

Cincinnati Reds Preview

Joey Votto rallying his team

The Cincinnati Reds have been a team stuck in mediocrity for the better part of a decade. Winning a series on the road against the most stacked team in baseball is a tall task. If the club can get strong pitching from their young starter in this game and limit the offensive explosiveness of the LA Dodgers, the Cincinnati Reds might be able to pull off the upset.

Key Player - Vladimir Gutiérrez

Vladimir Gutiérrez on the mound in his first start of 2022

Vladimir Gutiérrez will be taking the mound to start the April 15 matchup. In only his second season in the MLB, the 25-year-old will be tasked with slowing down the Los Angeles Dodgers. This task is obviously easier said than done. Vladimir Gutiérrez posted a 4.72 ERA in 2021, and the Cincinnati Reds hope that mark continues to improve in 2022.

Chad Dotson @dotsonc Looking forward to season 2 of Vladimir Gutierrez beginning tonight. Not sure what to expect from him.

"Looking forward to season 2 of Vladimir Gutierrez beginning tonight. Not sure what to expect from him." - @ Chad Dotson

Vladimir Gutiérrez has a lot to prove in 2022.

Cincinnati Reds Predicted Lineup

Starting Pitcher - Vladimir Gutiérrez

Jonathan India, 2B Tyler Naquin, RF Tommy Pham, LF Joey Votto, 1B Tyler Stephenson, C Nick Senzel, CF Mike Moustakas, 3B Kyle Farmer, SS Jake Fraley, DH

Los Angeles Dodgers Preview

Mookie Betts pointing to his dugout after a big hit

The Los Angeles Dodgers will look to show off in front of their home crowd, with their star studded roster hoping to shake the young Reds pitcher's confidence. Starting the season the right way is paramount for the LA Dodgers as they look to win their division from upstarts San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants in 2022.

Key Player - Cody Bellinger

Cody Bellinger is still trying to figure it out

The struggles of former MVP Cody Bellinger have been well documented. The sooner he can turn his season around, the better. If Cody Bellinger cannot find his swing soon, the Los Angeles Dodgers might look to make a change. Expect the centerfielder to have a good game with multiple hits, proving himself again to his team and fans.

Fabian Ardaya contextualized the struggles Cody Bellinger has been facing via a tweet.

Fabian Ardaya @FabianArdaya Cody Bellinger has his first extra-base hit of the season. Had started the year 2-for-15 with seven Ks.

"Cody Bellinger has his first extra-base hit of the season. Had started the year 2-for-15 with seven Ks." - @ Fabian Ardaya

Los Angeles Dodgers Predicted Lineup

Starting Pitcher - Tony Gonsolin

Mookie Betts, RF Freddie Freeman, 1B Trea Turner, SS Max Muncy, 3B Justin Turner, DH Will Smith, C Cody Bellinger, CF Chris Taylor, LF Gavin Lux, 2B

Reds vs Dodgers Match Prediction

Despite a strong showing from Vladimir Gutiérrez, the Cincinnati Reds won’t be able to stop the onslaught of offense from the Los Angeles Dodgers, losing 6-2 after a strong showing from Cody Bellinger.

Where to Watch Reds vs Dodgers

The April 15 matchup will be available exclusively on the streaming serviceApple Tv+ at 10:10 p.m EDT.

