Freddie Freeman and his wife Chelsea were among the esteemed guests at one of the funniest charity events of the year for the LA Dodgers this season. On Wednesday, Dodgers catcher Will Smith and his wife hosted an array of fans, comedians, and teammates for a comedy show at the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles.

Chelsea Freeman captured a photo while hanging out with Freddie and teammates at the Orpheum Theatre

Chelsea took to her private Instagram to upload a picture of the event. Alongside a cohort of other spouses of Los Angeles Dodgers players, Chelsea said that the "whole squad showed up to support."

Given that they have three young sons at home, Freddie Freeman and his wife are very busy, but they still manage to attend a lot of events. In January, the two appeared at the Golden Globes, where Freeman photobombed a picture of Taylor Swift, and earlier this month, the pair attended the Blue Diamond Gala, where Chelsea's black Jean Paul Gautier dress drew praise.

Chelsea and Freddie have been dating since 2011 and tied the knot in 2014. The pair are now proud parents to three sons. Chelsea Freeman even brought her eldest, Charlie, to South Korea in March to watch her father play the San Diego Padres in MLB's first-ever Seoul Series.

A longtime member of the Atlanta Braves, Freeman decided to make the move to LA ahead of the 2022 season, despite winning the World Series in Atlanta in 2021. Citing differences with Braves management and the front office, the 2020 NL MVP opted to ink a six-year deal worth $162 million in LA.

"Mookie Betts, Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman on the same team means one thing: They’re going to get the damn job done, no lead will ever be too big for them to come back from. @SportsNetLA" - Dodgers Nation

Good times keep rolling for Chelsea and Freddie Freeman

Judging by the couple's ostensible embrace of the lifestyle on the West Coast, we can surmise that the move was a good one.

Now with a .301 average on the season, few Dodgers hitters have been more dominant than Freddie Freeman this season. The California-born Freeman has already led the league in runs, hits, doubles, and on-base percentage in two short seasons in LA.

As the team looks to further establish dominance, Freeman is set to play a central role in the star-studded lineup that his team has become famous for.

