In Photos: Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea turns heads in $2,410 Jean Paul Gaultier buckle dress at Blue Diamond Gala alongside Dodgers star

Since inking a deal with the Dodgers in early 2022, Freddie Freeman has taken to the LA scene like a fish to water. Recently, he and his wife, Chelsea Freeman, showed off why they are considered local celebrities in their own right.

On Thursday, Freddie Freeman, his teammates and their partners descended on Dodger Stadium for the eighth annual Dodger Blue Diamond Gala. The event aimed to raise funds for the LA Dodgers Foundation. And the high-profile couple's sleek outfits stole considerable attention.

"2024 Blue Diamond Gala. Great Night for a Great Cause @DodgersFoundation #datenight" - chelseafreeman5

Freeman appeared alongside Chelsea, who was clad in a black dress designed by Jean Paul Gauthier. The dress, identified by attendees as Gauthier's "Buckle Dress," boasts a retail price of $2,410, according to the designer's website.

The pair have been married since late 2014 and began dating in 2011, during Freeman's rookie season with the Atlanta Braves. Now the mother of three boys, Chelsea is her husband's biggest fan and is often seen cheering him on with their sons.

Last March, Chelsea brought their eldest son Charlie to South Korea to watch Freddie's Dodgers take on the San Diego Padres in the MLB Seoul Series. Additionally, Chelsea and their children took to the field after Freddie Freeman won the 2021 World Series as a member of the Braves.

"Freddie and Chelsea Freeman get ready for the #GoldenGlobes. (via @Dodgers)" - MLB

Before the 2022 season, Freeman parted ways with the Atlanta Braves, his team of a decade. He then inked a six-year, $162 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers. In his first two seasons as a Dodger, he led the league in doubles, on-base percentage, and runs, as well as garnering two All-Star appearances.

Freddie Freeman's experience is his best tool to deal with the slump

For a stretch in mid-April, Freeman had a hitting slump wherein he went just 8-for-47. However, the 34-year-old was able to rely on his experience and has now hit .341 over his past fourteen appearances. Speaking to the LA Times, Freeman outlined his approach:

"Just been kind of doing really really slow, soft swings in BP, and then let the adrenaline of the game take the swing a little bit harder. Things the last week have been a lot better.”

With the Dodgers sitting comfortably atop the NL West now, Freeman's bat has undoubtedly played a role.

