Clayton Kershaw Injury Update: Health status and expected recovery period for Dodgers star pitcher

Clayton Kershaw has not only been one of the best pitchers of his generation but one of the greatest pitchers to have ever played in the MLB. While Kershaw remains elite, his health issues have been the only thing slowing him down in recent years.

The 35-year-old was placed on the 15-day IL prior to the All-Star Game with a lingering left shoulder injury. According to multiple reports, the Los Angeles Dodgers are not expected to see him return to the rotation until at least August. Kershaw has not appeared in a game since June 27th.

Dave Roberts says the Dodgers are hoping to get Clayton Kershaw back "at the beginning of August"

"Dave Roberts says the Dodgers are hoping to get Clayton Kershaw back "at the beginning of August" - @TalkinBaseball_

Initially, the injury was not expected to be severe but now the future Hall of Famer will miss over a month of action. While there was a possibility that Kershaw could have returned, with the advice So far, this season has continued with his world-class form, posting a 10-4 record with a 2.55 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, and 105 strikeouts.

The IL placement of Clayton Kershaw is just the latest in a growing list of injuries plaguing the team's rotation

The fact that Clayton Kershaw will remain on the sideline for at least a month is another blow to a Los Angeles Dodgers squad that has suffered a number of injuries to key players. Currently, the Dodgers are without the likes of Dustin May, Walker Buehler, Ryan Pepiot, and Noah Syndergaard.

Dave Roberts just told MLB Network Radio that the Dodgers are hoping he's back by the beginning of August.



1. We can't trust Dave's injury reports



2. This is really bad news for LA



Clayton Kershaw was supposed to be back right after the All-Star break. Dave Roberts just told MLB Network Radio that the Dodgers are hoping he's back by the beginning of August.

"Clayton Kershaw was supposed to be back right after the All-Star break. Dave Roberts just told MLB Network Radio that the Dodgers are hoping he's back by the beginning of August. 1. We can't trust Dave's injury reports. 2. This is really bad news for LA" - @noahcamras

The surge of injuries may force the Los Angeles Dodgers to look outside the organization before the August 1st MLB Trade Deadline. With several veterans likely available at the deadline, the Dodgers may look to move some of their young talented to make trades this summer.

Lance Lynn, Jack Flaherty, Lucas Giolito, Logan Gilbert, and Marcus Stroman are some of the pitchers rumored to be available on the trade market. It would be unsurprising to see the Los Angeles Dodgers make a deal to replace some of their injured stars.

