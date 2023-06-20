Cleveland Guardians Single Game Tickets: Schedule, best offers, promotions and special packages

Cleveland Guardians single game tickets are going quickly right now as fans in the area are desperate to get to Progressive Field to cheer on their team. As the Guardians try to climb back in the AL Central standings (they are two games back now) and defend their crown, they need fans behind them.

Fortunately, there are a lot of ways to get Cleveland Guardians single game tickets. For starters, their website sells tickets individually for any game that is still available.

The same can be done on resell sites like SeatGeek, StubHub and more. Check those and search for Guardians tickets.

Cleveland Guardians single game tickets and more

Here are some of the offers the Cleveland Guardians currently have:

95% of home games have seats for $20 or less

40 of 81 total home games have some sort of promotion (giveaway, event, etc)

Family Value Pack contains four tickets for $80 and comes with $40 for merchandise or food

$15 standing room only tickets with $5 preloaded value

The Guardians also have Kids Tickets available for just $10 with the purchase of an adult ticket. Ballpark Pass is available, too. At just $49 per month, the Ballpark pass ensures a Standing Room Only ticket to each home game during a month regardless of demand or schedule.

Cleveland Guardians single game tickets are available

The Cleveland Guardians single game tickets can be bought for any game that's upcoming, assuming it's not sold out. That includes this week's series with the Oakland Athletics, so head to their website to check them out now.

