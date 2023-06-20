Cleveland Guardians Bag Policy 2023: Do's and don'ts, restricted items and more

If you're heading to Progressive Field this week to watch the Cleveland Guardians face off with the Oakland Athletics, there are a lot of things to know. This is true at every MLB stadium as each one has its own rules and customs and more.

The Cleveland Guardians bag policy is a good one to know beforehand. Parking can be tough to find around MLB stadiums, and you don't want to have to walk back a mile or more to put your bag away if it doesn't fit the requirements.

Here's what you need to know as far as the requirements and what to do if you have a bag.

Cleveland Guardians bag policy detailed

The Cleveland Guardians bag policy states via Cleveland Traveler:

"Note that fans are only allowed to bring small bags not exceeding 16”x16”x8” into Progressive Field. Larger manufactured diaper bags or medical bags are also permitted."

With very few exceptions, any bag that comes into the stadium has to be smaller than 16x16x8, which doesn't allow for most purses and other standard bags. If they are bigger than this, they need to be left in the car or at home. In general, it's a good idea to leave it if you can.

Cleveland Guardians bag policy is strict

The only exceptions to this rule at most MLB stadiums are medical bags and diaper bags for babies. At all of the entrances, they will do a bag check:

If your bag doesn't fit, don't bring it to these entrances.

