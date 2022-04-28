Cleveland Guardians vs. Los Angeles Angels Prediction & Match Preview - April 28th | MLB Season 2022

The Cleveland Guardians and Los Angeles Angels wrap up the series tomorrow afternoon at Angels Stadium in Anaheim, California. The Angels won the first two of the series and will look to continue their stellar play as they progress into the 2022 season.

The Los Angeles Angels are off to a great start to the 2022 season with a record of 11-7. The Angels are poised to make the postseason for the first time since 2014. Behind superstars Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani, along with improved starting pitching, the Angels look much improved from a year ago.

The Cleveland Guardians have had an up-and-down season to start. The team started 7-5 but have since dropped five straight games.

Match Details

Fixture: Cleveland Guardians vs. Los Angeles Angels | MLB Regular Season 2022

Date & Time: Thursday, April 28, 4:07 p.m. EDT

Venue: Angels Stadium of Anaheim, Anaheim, California

Angels Stadium of Anaheim, Anaheim,California

Let's preview the matchup and everything you need to know going in.

Cleveland Guardians Team Preview

The Cleveland Guardians celebrate a Myles Straw run scored against the Angels.

The Cleveland Guardians will look to bounce back in this one after losing five straight. Cal Quantrill gets the start for the Guardians. Quantrill has a 1-0 record with a 3.94 ERA to start the 2022 season.

Key Player: Jose Ramirez

Jose Ramirez throws to first base during a San Francisco Giants v Cleveland Guardians game.

Jose Ramirez is a key player for the Guardians in this one. Ramirez is currently batting .344 with four home runs and 21 RBIs. The All-Star third baseman will need to have a big day at the plate if the Guardians want to win this one.

Cleveland Guardians Predicted Lineup

The Cleveland Guardians celebrate a victory against the Kansas City Royals.

The Cleveland Guardians predicted lineup can be seen below.

1 Myles Straw, CF 2 Amed Rosario, SS 3 Jose Ramirez, 3B 4 Franmil Reyes, DH 5 Owen Miller, 1B 6 Oscar Mercado, RF 7 Ernie Clement, LF 8 Andres Gimenez, 2B 9 Austin Hedges, C

Los Angeles Angels Team Preview

Shohei Ohtani launches a ball into the outfield against the Cleveland Guardians.

The Los Angeles Angels enter the game with an 11-7 record and are looking to build off their early success. Star Mike Trout and outfielder Taylor Ward have gotten off to solid starts at the plate. Trout is batting .347 with five home runs. Outfielder Taylor Ward is batting .353 with three home runs.

Key Player: Mike Trout

Mike Trout connects and launches a home run.

Mike Trout is the key player for the Los Angeles Angels in this game. Trout has gotten off to a great start this season after missing most of last season with an injury. Trout is looking to once again be MVP of the American League.

Los Angeles Angels Predicted Lineup

The Angels predicted lineup can be seen below.

1 Taylor Ward, RF 2 Shohei Ohtani, DH 3 Mike Trout, CF 4 Anthony Rendon, 3B 5 Jared Walsh, 1B 6 Brandon Marsh, LF 7 Matthew Duffy, 2B 8 Kurt Suzuki, C 9 Andrew Velasquez, SS

Shortstop David Fletcher is activated but has been limited in his activities. Look for Fletcher to potentially make his first start since coming off the injury.

Guardians vs. Angels Match Prediction

This will be an interesting matchup as the Angels are playing exceptional baseball, whereas the Guardians have been struggling as of late. The Guardians offense comes back to life in this one. Final Score: Guardians 7, Angels 5.

Where to Watch Guardians vs. Angels

The game can be seen on Bally Sports Great Lakes, Bally Sports West, and MLB.tv.

