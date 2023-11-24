Cold Splash, hot performance: Bryce Harper reveals icy approach behind his sports success, trusted by actor & singer Mark Wahlberg

Anyone who has watched Bryce Harper swing the bat in recent years could be forgiven for thinking the Philadelphia Phillies star is superhuman. In a recent social media post, Harper shed some light on one of the practices that keeps him in top shape.

Harper took to Instagram to show off his RENU Cold Water Tank. RENU is a California-based cold plunge tank manufacturer. According to the company's website, its cold-water tanks provide a positive impact on the well-being of its users in both a physical and psychological way.

Among those who have spoken highly of RENU Therapy include Natalie Boyle, Derek Hough, and award-winning actor Mark Wahlberg. By submerging oneself in the tank, muscle soreness can be sped up or even mitigated altogether.

For Bryce Harper, wellness is everything. After hitting 6 home runs and 13 RBIs for the Philadelphia Phillies in their World Series run last season, the 30-year-old underwent Tommy John Surgery. While most expected him to be out until July, Harper was back in the lineup by May, completing the fastest-ever recorded recovery from the procedure.

In the 2023 postseason, Bryce Harper's impact was no less noticeable. The Las Vegas native was a star of his team's four-game series win over the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS. Harper hit .462 with 3 home runs and 5 RBIs as his team completed an upset of their bitter divisional foes.

Unfortunately for Harper and his teammates, they were unable to close out the win in the NLCS to reach their second consecutive World Series. After outscoring the Arizona Diamondbacks 15-3 over the first two games of the series, Bryce Harper and company fell to the Snakes in Game 7.

"Bryce Harper’s home run with no commentators gives you a good idea at how LOUD Philly get’s in October" - Baseball Lifestyle

2024 is set to be the fifth season of Harper's massive thirteen-year commitment with the Phillies that will see him earn some $330 million. A two-time MVP and former Rookie of the Year, Phillies fans look to Harper to lead their team. Thankfully, it appears as though he will be in peak physical condition to continue to do so.

RENU could not ask for a stronger endorsement than Bryce Harper's

For scores of baseball fans, Harper is rightly considered to represent the epitome of athletic strength. Undoubtedly, not everyone is cut out for ice-cold plunges. However, if they are, then there is no better role model than Harper to provide an extra bit of motivation.

