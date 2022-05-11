San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - May 10th | 2022 MLB Season

The San Francisco Giants host the Colorado Rockies for the second game of the series after the Giants won Monday's contest 8-5. Just one game separates these National League West rivals, which has been the best division in the MLB so far this season.

The Giants tab Alex Wood Tuesday, who has had two lackluster starts in a row, resulting in his club getting blown out in each game. He'll look to bounce back against a Rockies team that's ninth in runs scored. This stat is misleading, however, as Colorado is averaging just 2.9 runs per game on the road compared to 5.8 at home, which is a massive difference. Wood will try and shake off his recent performances against a Rockies lineup that'll be without star Kris Bryant.

"Kris Bryant hopes cortisone shot will help his sore back" - @ Patrick Saunders

The Rockies will send out righty Antonio Senzatela on Tuesday, where he'll be seeking his third victory of the year. He comes in with a 3.75 ERA this year, but his 1.88 WHIP is not a good sign at all. He's struck out only seven hitters in 24 innings, so against a Giants lineup that ranks fourth in runs scored, he may be in for an early shower.

"Would you do it for a Dubi snack?" - @ SFGiants

San Francisco has scored 25 total runs on their current three-game winning streak, and they'll look to keep their bats hot on Tuesday.

San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies Match Details

Fixture: Colorado Rockies @ San Francisco Giants

Date & Time: Tuesday, May 10, 9:45 p.m. EDT

Venue: Oracle Park, San Francisco, CA

San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Colorado Rockies +177 +1.5 (-125) Over 7.5 (+100) San Francisco Giants -195 -1.5 (+105) Under 7.5 (-120)

The Giants have had the Rockies' number recently, as they've won eight straight against their division rivals. They also enter Tuesday's game with the over, hitting in six of their last eight home games, a credit to their scorching offense. The Rockies have won just five of their 13 road games, and they've dropped three of their last four.

San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies Best Picks

Antonio Senzatela has allowed seven or more hits in each of his five starts this season. Against a good, well-rounded Giants lineup that puts up a lot of runs, expect plenty of baserunners for San Francisco.

Pick: Antonio Senzatela Over 5.5 Hits Allowed (-140)

San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies Betting Prediction

The Rockies are a completely different team on the road compared to when they're at home. Senzatela has allowed almost two baserunners per inning this year and against a Giants team that is patient and good at situational hitting. Expect San Francisco's win streak to move to four as they get out to an early lead.

Prediction: Giants First 5 Innings -0.5 (-130) & Giants Team Total Runs Over 4 (-125)

