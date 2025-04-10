Corbin Carroll, Logan O'Hoppe, Jake Fraley & others name their favorite MLB hitters growing up

Corbin Carroll, Logan O'Hoppe, Jake Fraley and other coming-of-age MLB stars had someone they looked up to as they navigated their path to the majors.

From legends like Derek Jeter and Miguel Cabrera to more recent stars like Mike Trout and Freddie Freeman, these names seem to have inspired MLB’s current crop of young stars.

Jomboy Media conducted interviews with several MLB stars to learn about their favorite players growing up.

Jake Cronenworth: Miguel Cabrera

The San Diego Padres star picked Miguel Cabrera, who left an impression on him with his Hall of Fame resume.

"Probably Miggy," said Cronenworth. "Being from Michigan, and when I was in high school he won two MVPs and a Triple Crown."

Logan O’Hoppe: Derek Jeter

The longtime Yankees captain had a major influence on many young players, including LA Angels catcher Logan O'Hoppe, for his leadership and postseason success. He won five World Series titles with the Yankees.

"Derek Jeter was my favorite player ever, really," O’Hoppe said.

Pete Crow-Armstrong idolized many hitters

The Chicago Cubs outfielder named several hitters whom he idolized growing up in California.

"Alphonso Soriano, Andrew McCutcheon, Robbie Cano, or Javi Baez," Crow-Armstrong said.

Jake Fraley: Josh Hamilton

Cincinnati Reds star Jake Fraley believes in Jesus and seems to be really moved by Josh Hamilton. Fraley was fascinated by the story of Hamilton.

"Josh Hamilton. I'm a believer in Jesus. His story is absolutely incredible," Fraley said. "As a young kid watching him be so vocal of his struggles, trying to get through those struggles through his faith, and always referencing scripture."

Corbin Carroll: Follows swings of current modern greats on YouTube

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll named current modern great hitters when asked whom he follows and idolizes the most.

"Trout, Mookie, Altuve, Yelich. I'd go on YouTube and look at their swings," Carroll said.

Josh Smith: Carlos González

Texas Rangers star picked Carlos Gonzalez as his name, and he shared why.

"The easy answer is Carlos Gonzalez. Sweet lefty swing. Sweet lefty, pimped everything he had. I love watching his swing. Mine looks nothing like it," Smith said.

Willy Adames: Derek Jeter, Manny and Dominican icons

For the San Francisco Giants' $182 million signing, Willy Adames is settled on several fellow Dominican greats and Derek Jeter drawing major influence over his game.

"Derek Jeter, by far. We got some people back at the company that are going to like that answer. Yeah, yeah, yeah," Adames said. "We had different guys like Manny Ramirez, Pujols, David Ortiz, Pedro Martinez when I was growing up. They were like idols, icons in the Dominican."

Lawrence Butler: Braves all the way

Athletics outfielder Lawrence Butler attended Westlake High School in Atlanta, Georgia and understandably drew an affinity towards Atlanta Braves greats such as Chipper Jones and Freddie Freeman.

"Adam Jones, and I love to watch Chipper Jones hit. Freddie Freeman, too. I’m going to say a lot of the Braves players. I'm from Atlanta, so I watched them the majority of the time," Butler said.

