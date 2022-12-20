Corey Seager Stats: A look at the Rangers shortstop's 2022 season

The Texas Rangers made headlines last offseason when they signed both Corey Seager and Marcus Semien to massive, long-term deals, forever changing the market for infielders. The Rangers signed Seager to a 10-year, $325 million deal, whereas Semien received a contract worth 7 years and $175,000,000.

"In the last 24 hours the Texas Rangers signed: Marcus Semien: 7-years $175M, Jon Gray: 4-years $56M, #CoreySeager: 10-years $325M. Grand total: $556M," - Taylor Ringold

The Texas Rangers management decided to speed up their rebuild by loading up on infield talent last offseason. The team has not made the postseason since 2016, and the moves for Seager and Semien were meant to break that trend. However, the Rangers missed the playoffs yet again in 2022.

While the team struggled to reach the playoffs, Corey Seager performed well from an individual point of view. The 28-year-old finished the 2022 season with a career-high of 33 home runs, along with 83 RBIs, and a .772 OPS en route to his third career All-Star selection.

His .245 batting average was the worst of his career, and was well below his career average of .287, suggesting he was selling out for power. However, with the defensive shift being outlawed next season, Seager should see his batting average rise to his career norm, as he has been one of the batters most affected by the shift.

SIS_Baseball @sis_baseball The happiest hitter about the shift ban:

Probably Corey Seager



A .160 BA on the 175 grounders/short line drives that he's hit against a full shift (3 infielders on pull side) this season



By our estimate, he's suffered a net loss of 26 hits due to defensive shifts (most in MLB) The happiest hitter about the shift ban: Probably Corey SeagerA .160 BA on the 175 grounders/short line drives that he's hit against a full shift (3 infielders on pull side) this seasonBy our estimate, he's suffered a net loss of 26 hits due to defensive shifts (most in MLB) https://t.co/0QAQtMWVZQ

"The happiest hitter about the shift ban: Probably Corey Seager. A .160 BA on the 175 grounders/short line drives that he's hit against a full shift (3 infielders on pull side) this season. By our estimate, he's suffered a net loss of 26 hits due to defensive shifts (most in MLB)." - SIS_Baseball

How Corey Seager's contract helped shape the 2022 offseason

After signing his lucrative 10-year, $325 million deal with the Texas Rangers, Seager helped set the market for fellow shortstops entering free agency. The guaranteed money, which seemed shocking at the time of the signing, has helped set the bar for All-Star shortstops looking to sign long-term deals.

Raheel Ramzanali @The_Raheel Carlos Correa seeing that 10 year 325 Corey Seager contract Carlos Correa seeing that 10 year 325 Corey Seager contract https://t.co/SSTUFLwzej

"Carlos Correa seeing that 10 year 325 Corey Seager contract," - Raheel Ramzanali

This offseason, we have seen several massive deals handed out to star shortstops including Carlos Correa being signed by the San Francisco Giants for 13 years, $350 million.

Other infielders who benefitted from the Seager deal include Xander Bogaerts (11 years, $280 million), Trea Turner (11 years, $300 million), and Dansby Swanson (7 years, $177 million).

