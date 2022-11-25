The Minnesota Twins are waiting to find out if Carlos Correa will re-sign for the 2023 season. If he chooses to leave Minnesota, the Twins have a contingency plan in place to sign another All-Star shortstop. The reported plan has the Twins pursuing former Boston Red Sox star Xander Bogaerts. Bogaerts is coming off of a career year. He had a batting average of .307 with 15 home runs.

Going from All-Star shortstop to All-Star shortstop is obviously the ideal situation for any team. It would not be easy to pull off, but it does show the Twins' commitment to fielding a winning team. They may not quite be ready to contend for a World Series championship, but this is a step in the right direction.

Red Sox reporter Christian Smith shared this report regarding Xander Bogaerts via Twitter.

The Minnesota Twins will certainly do all they can to lure him, but many fans believe it would be a tough sell. The Twins haven't won a championship since 1991 and are not known for being a premier MLB city, which is very unlike Xander Bogaerts' former city of Boston, which is rich with baseball history.

Boston Red Sox fans obviously do not want to see their star shortstop play anywhere else. Bogaerts has become a fan favorite over his last 10 years, and his All-Star level play has made him a leader. If the Minnesota Twins are able to sign him, he will be an incredible asset and potentially the face of their franchise.

Some Boston Red Sox fans see this as an opportunity for their team to explore signing Correa. They currently have a hole at shortstop without Bogaerts, and if they can't re-sign him, they will need to look elsewhere. They could certainly do a lot worse than the two-time All-Star Carlos Correa.

The Minnesota Twins might be losing their top player to free agency, but at least they have a contingency plan ready to go.

What are the Minnesota Twins' expectations for the 2023 season?

The Twins are an interesting middle-ground team in the MLB, but they are capable of more than that. It would not be surprising to see them challenge for a playoff spot, especially given the state of the American League Central. With all due respect to the Cleveland Guardians, it is a very winnable division.

If the Twins do lose Correa but replace him with Xander Bogaerts, they could be even better in 2023.

