Could Aaron Judge return from injury before All-Star Break? Latest health status and expected recovery period

Aaron Judge is one of the pillars of the New York Yankees. However, he is currently sidelined with a toe injury. The Yankees are now wondering whether he will be able to make it back in time for the All-Star Break 2023.

Aaron Judge did not play a game since June 3, 2023, when he caught a ball which made him crash through the bullpen door at the Dodgers Stadium. Since then, he has suffered from a big right toe sprain.

So when will Judge return?



“I wish I knew. I’m not trying to be coy with you guys. You ask all the time, and I understand why the fans want to know. If this was a Grade… Hal Steinbrenner likened Aaron Judge's injury to turf toe - somewhat common in football, less so in baseball.So when will Judge return?“I wish I knew. I’m not trying to be coy with you guys. You ask all the time, and I understand why the fans want to know. If this was a Grade… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Hal Steinbrenner likened Aaron Judge's injury to turf toe - somewhat common in football, less so in baseball.So when will Judge return?“I wish I knew. I’m not trying to be coy with you guys. You ask all the time, and I understand why the fans want to know. If this was a Grade… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

He had since then received a PRP injection on his right toe and another one on a different ligament. Regarding his injury, owner Hal Steinbrenner stated that such an injury is more common in football and it is rare in baseball

Yankees manager Aaron Boone stated that Judge was moving in the right direction after the shots but was still suffering some from problems in his toe after the injection. Further, he stated that Judge might be back within one to four weeks.

Brendan Kuty, a reporter for The Athletic stated:

"It's actually probably a good sign that Aaron Judge had a second injection on his toe, according to an NYU surgeon I spoke with about the Yankees' star's injury."

Read about something other than last night’s ugly, sloppy loss here: It’s actually probably a good sign that Aaron Judge had a second injection in his toe, according to an NYU surgeon I spoke with about the Yankees star’s injury.Read about something other than last night’s ugly, sloppy loss here: theathletic.com/4618166/2023/0… It’s actually probably a good sign that Aaron Judge had a second injection in his toe, according to an NYU surgeon I spoke with about the Yankees star’s injury.Read about something other than last night’s ugly, sloppy loss here: theathletic.com/4618166/2023/0…

Generally, a toe sprain takes about three-six weeks to heal completely. The Yankees are being cautious regarding Judge as they have determined the range of motion exercises and other steps as part of his rehab and eventual return.

The 2023 All-Star Break takes place from Friday, July 7, 2023, to Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Seattle at the T-Mobile Park. The Yankees are desperately that hoping that Aaron Judge will be able to heal completely and return to the team by then.

Aaron Judge's contract details

Aaron Judge is a veteran baseball player. He has been consistently putting on great shows and has gathered lots of fans since 2016.

Judge has signed a nine-year deal with the New York Yankees worth $360,000,000, and an annual average salary of $40,000,000.

He chose to remain with the Yankees despite getting a much larger sum of $415 million from the San Diego Padres for 12 years. This shows his commitment to the team and his interest in earning the team their 28th World Series Title.

Despite his injuries, Aaron Judge continues to interest the fans. He is certainly a future baseball Hall of Famer.

