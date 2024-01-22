"Couldn't avoid it!"- Derek Jeter shares adorable fatherhood moment as Yankees icon reveals glitter-laden artwork on his face

Derek Jeter's iconic career with the New York Yankees has been well documented. A franchise legend, in retirement Jeter can focus on his family life. Married to SI model Hannah Davis, the couple have three daughters and a son. As any parent can tell you, raising children can fluctuate from the adorable to the challenging and what you want to do often has to take the back seat.

That appeared to be the case for Jeter, who recently posted a photo on Instagram of himself wearing face paint and glitter. While some love getting their face painted as adults, it is unclear from the image whether Jeter does. He captioned the photo:

"Couldn’t avoid it!"

These are the kinds of sacrifices parents make for their children and secretly, most people love it.

When Derek Jeter called life with four kids "fun chaos"

In August last year, Hannah and Derek Jeter spoke to DailyMail.com about family life. The Jeters' three daughters are River Rose, Story Grey, and Bella Rain, along with their son Kauis, who was born in 2023. With all of their children being 5 or younger, the household can get very hectic.

The Yankees legend summed it up succinctly:

"It's fun chaos but it's the best!"

The Jeters are brand ambassadors for Jeep Wagoneer, and such a vehicle is useful for their family of six.

"Life is great,' Hannah said. "We have four car seats in our Jeep so it's packed. But it is comfortable with all the perks. We love it. We spend more time in our car than we do in our home so we are happy to have a very comfortable car."

Derek Jeter likes to take the kids to school when he can and explained why it means so much to him:

"I really like to do it myself because it's a great time to talk to the kids. It's fun to see the smile on their faces when I pick them up and I like to hear how their day at school was.

"My parents always spent a lot of time with me and I want to pass that on. I think it is very important. It's vital."

The Jeters are not planning on having any more kids, as Hannah exclaimed, "We have enough already!"

