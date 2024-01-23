“Couldn’t be happier for my best friend” - Vanessa Hudgens sparks joy with heartwarming photos from friends' wedding reunion 

After marrying Cole Tucker in December, Vanessa Hudgens and weddings have again appeared on her Instagram handle. However, this time, it was her friend's wedding on her social media handle. Hudgens can be seen posing with the bride, Laura Jay, the groom, Richard Hawker, as well as many friends.

"Couldn’t be happier for my best friend @laurajaynenew 🥳🥰🍾 Congratulations to the beautiful couple!!!" she wrote in the caption.

Hudgens tied the knot with baseball shortstop Cole Tucker on Dec. 2 in Tulum, Mexico. Renowned podcaster Jay Shetty officiated the wedding at the couple's request.

How did Vanessa Hudgens meet her husband, Cole Tucker?

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker met in October 2020 during a virtual meditation session offered by Jay Shetty. Hudgens, after meeting him, messaged Tucker to learn more about him.

"I fully just slid into his DMs and was like, 'Hey, it was nice to meet you.' So I think there is no shame in making the first move,” Hudgens said to Vogue. “Why wait for someone else to give you what you want?"

Two years after dating, Tucked popped the question to Vanessa Hudgens, to which she said yes.

“After our first weekend together, I called my sister [Stella], and I was like, ‘I think I just found my future husband,'" Hudgens said on Hoda & Jenna in April 2023.

Tucker was a former first-round pick by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 2014 MLB draft and he made his major league debut against the San Francisco Giants. Tucker's first major league hit came in his third at-bat, a two-run home run off Derek Holland over the center field wall at PNC Park, giving the Pirates a 3-1 lead.

He stayed with the Pirates till 2022 before heading to the Arizona Diamondbacks, who signed him off waivers. Tucker signed a minor league deal with the Colorado Rockies on December 7, 2022.

He is currently a free agent and is looking for potential suitors for the upcoming 2024 season.

