Country crooner Ernest shares candid moment with MLB legend Chipper Jones and Dodgers star Freddie Freeman

Singer and music artist Ernest had a lovely moment with MLB legend Chipper Jones and star player Freddie Freeman.

Country crooner Ernest posted a picture on Instagram with the two baseball stars, where they are all smiles.

"country music magic," Ernest captioned his post.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Chipper Jones and Freddie Freeman played together for the Atlanta Braves from 2010-12 and share a strong bond. Currently, Jones is a hitting consultant for the Braves, while Freeman is representing the Los Angeles Dodgers.

How Chipper Jones saved Freddie Freeman during a snowstorm?

Freddie Freeman recently appeared on Mookie Betts' podcast and revealed that he was rescued by Chipper Jones when he was stranded in snow back in 2014.

After learning about Freeman being caught in a traffic jam due to snow, Jones came and rode him back home. Additionally, he also brought extra clothes to help Freeman battle the cold.

“We come out (of Turner Field) and our cars are covered in snow,” Freeman told Betts. We lived about 40 miles from Turner Field, I had to try and get home. Chipper texts me and says, ‘where are you?' …40,45 minutes later, there was a guy coming in camo on an ATV, comes into the shopping center. Skids out, like, on purpose. And it's Chipper. Full camo gear. He had brought a jacket for me. He's like, ‘let's go, we're going home.'”

After making his Major League debut in 2010, Freeman spent three of his first four seasons as a member of postseason clubs. After joining the Atlanta Braves for the first time in 2010, Freeman spent 12 seasons as a player with the team.

Before the team's pivotal 2014 season, he signed an eight-year, $135 million contract that set a franchise record. He played a key role in Atlanta defeating the Houston Astros in the 2021 World Series during his final season.

Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves

Meanwhile, the Braves chose Jones with the first overall pick in the 1990 MLB draft. He was also a member of their 1995 World Series championship team that beat the Cleveland Indians.

An eight-time All-Star, Jones won the 1999 National League (NL) Most Valuable Player Award and the 1999 and 2000 NL Silver Slugger Award for third basemen. He was the MLB batting champion in 2008 after hitting .364.