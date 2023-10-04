In a bold move that left fans and analysts alike scratching their heads, Phillies closer Craig Kimbrel intentionally balked during the crucial moments of Game 1 in the Wild Card Series against the Miami Marlins. This strategic play was not a spur-of-the-momentdecision but rather a calculated move by Kimbrel, who, earlier in the season, had expressed concerns about the Marlins potentially stealing signs.

The intentional balk occurred in the tenth inning, with the Phillies holding a slim lead and the Marlins threatening to tie the game. Kimbrel, known for his meticulous approach to the game, had previously asked catcher JT Realmuto to switch from telecom to traditional finger signs to prevent any sign-stealing shenanigans.

"He’s done it before. Welcome to Phillies’ baseball." - Tweeted one fan.

Did Craig Kimbrel intentionally balk against the Marlins back in August?

This isn’t the first time Kimbrel has employed this tactic against the Marlins. In a previous encounter back in August, Kimbrel intentionally balked to disrupt the flow of the game, suspecting that the Marlins were gaining an unfair advantage by decoding his signs.

The move raised eyebrows, and speculations ran wild about the Marlins possibly having an inside track on Kimbrel’s pitches. Some suggested that subtle tells in Kimbrel’s mechanics, particularly a small hand pump, might have tipped off the Marlins hitters to the type of pitch coming their way.

"No sign stealing on his watch." - Posted another fan.

As the Phillies now stand one win away from advancing in the 2023 MLB Playoffs, the spotlight is on Kimbrel and his unconventional tactics. Whether this intentional balk becomes a trend or remains a one-off strategy, one thing is clear: Kimbrel is determined to keep opposing teams on their toes and ensure no sign stealing occurs on his watch.