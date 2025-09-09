Cubs vs. Braves: Game 2 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - September 9, 2025

The Cubs and Braves clash in Atlanta on Tuesday night with both teams looking to shake off recent struggles. Chicago has dropped three straight but still sits firmly in the NL playoff chase, powered by a deep lineup and Cade Horton’s steady arm.

Atlanta, hovering below .500, leans on Spencer Strider to snap back into form while hoping Matt Olson and Ozzie Albies keep the bats alive. With the season series tied 2-2, this matchup could be a tone-setter for both clubs heading into the final stretch.

Starting Pitchers

Cade Horton - Chicago Cubs

Horton has been the Cubs' most consistent arm during 2025, going 9-4 with a 2.78 ERA and 1.14 WHIP over 103.2 innings. He's struck out 87 batters while suppressing traffic, showing fine command and poise for a young starter. His ability to throw deep has served as a stabilizing force in Chicago's rotation.

Spencer Strider - Atlanta Braves

Strider has struggled through 2025 by his own standards, to the tune of a 5-12 record and 4.97 ERA, and 1.39 WHIP in 101.1 innings. Though it hasn't been great, he still features 106 strikeouts, demonstrating the swing-and-miss arsenal that made him a threat in the past. Breakdowns with control and hard contact have been his main issues, but he's still a threat if he gets his act together.

Hot Hitters:

Seiya Suzuki - Cubs

Suzuki has been the Cubs’ clutch run producer all year, slashing .243 with 27 homers and 90 RBIs. He’s not about flashy averages, but when there are runners on base, he flips games with his power. If Strider leaves a heater over the plate, Suzuki is the guy most likely to make him pay.

Ronald Acuna Jr. - Braves

Olson's season hasn't been newsy, but he is reliable. Hitting .272 with 23 home runs and 80 runs batted in, he's Atlanta's most reliable bat. Short-staffed Braves look to Olson to change the dynamic with one batsman-wielding swing, making him the cornerstone of their Game 2 offense.

Injury Report:

Atlanta Braves:

Sean Murphy - Hip, 10-Day IL

Austin Riley - Abdominal, 60-Day IL

Aaron Bummer - Shoulder, 15-Day IL

Grant Holmes - Elbow, 60-Day IL

Spencer Schwellenbach - Elbow, 60-Day IL

AJ Smith-Shawver - Calf/Elbow, 60-Day IL

Reynaldo Lopez - Shoulder, 60-Day IL

Joe Jimenez - Knee, 60-Day IL

Chicago Cubs:

Daniel Palencia - Undisclosed, 15-Day IL

Kyle Tucker - Calf, Day-to-Day

Mike Soroka - Shoulder, 15-Day IL

Jameson Taillon - Groin, 15-Day IL

Ryan Brasier - Groin, 15-Day IL

Miguel Amaya - Ankle, 10-Day IL

Eli Morgan - Elbow, 60-Day IL

Justin Steele - Elbow, 60-Day IL

Game Odds

Run Line: -1.5 (+144) / +1.5 (-177)

-1.5 (+144) / +1.5 (-177) Over/Under: O 8.5 (−110) / U 8.5 (−111)

O 8.5 (−110) / U 8.5 (−111) Moneyline: −110 / −110

Final Score Prediction & Best Bets

Best Bets

Under 8.5 (−111) Cubs Moneyline (−110) Seiya Suzuki 1+ hits

Final Score Guess: Cubs 3, Braves 2

