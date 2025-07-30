Cubs vs. Brewers: Game 3 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - July 30, 2025

The Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs square off in a pivotal NL Central clash on Wednesday at American Family Field. Milwaukee rides a three-game home winning streak and holds a narrow lead atop the division, with Freddy Peralta set to take the mound.

Chicago, led by rookie standout Shota Imanaga, will look to even the season series and keep pace in a race that’s tightening by the day. With both clubs’ offenses finding rhythm, highlighted by Christian Yelich’s big bat for Milwaukee and Kyle Tucker’s consistency for Chicago, Game 3 has all the makings of a high-stakes divisional battle.

Starting Pitchers

Shota Imanaga (Cubs, LHP)

Imanaga enters Game 3 with a 7-4 record, 3.12 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, and 55 strikeouts over 78 innings. In his last six starts, he’s produced strong metrics: 3.46 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, and 21 strikeouts across 33.1 innings. He’s recently pitched seven shutout frames vs. Boston on July 19.

Freddy Peralta (Brewers, RHP)

Freddy Peralta has been the Brewers’ ace this season, carrying a 12-4 record with a 2.81 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, and 131 strikeouts over 121.2 innings. In his most recent outing on Friday against the Marlins, he allowed just one run on five hits with nine strikeouts across five innings. Peralta has been a consistent force and gives Milwaukee a strong edge at home.

Hot Hitters to Watch

Kyle Tucker - Cubs

Tucker continues to be a major offensive spark for Chicago, slashing .273 with 18 homers, 59 RBIs, and 23 stolen bases. His ability to impact the game in multiple ways makes him a constant threat in the heart of the Cubs’ lineup.

Christian Yelich - Brewers

Yelich is fueling Milwaukee’s offense with a .256 average, 20 home runs, and 69 RBIs on the season. He was dominant in Game 1 against the Cubs, going 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBIs, and two runs scored, reminding everyone of his game-changing presence at the plate.

Injury Report

Cubs:

Ian Happ (shin) – Day-to-day

Miguel Amaya (oblique) – 10-day IL

Porter Hodge (shoulder), Jameson Taillon (calf) – 15-day IL

Justin Steele, Javier Assad – 60-day IL

Brewers:

Jackson Chourio (hamstring) – Day-to-day

Rhys Hoskins (thumb) – 10-day IL

Rob Zastryzny (ribs) – 15-day IL

Nestor Cortes (elbow) – 60-day IL

Odds Overview

Moneyline: Brewers –123 | Cubs +101

Run Line: Cubs –1.5 (+170) | Brewers +1.5 (−210)

Total: Over 7 (−125) | Under 7 (+103)

Best Bets & Prediction

Final Score Prediction: Brewers 4, Cubs 2

Top Picks:

Brewers Moneyline (−123) - Peralta’s elite K-rate and home advantage make Milwaukee a smart play here. Under 7 Total Runs (bet price +103) - Both starters limit big innings well, and bullpen support could control late scoring.

Value Parlay: Brewers ML + Under 7 - combining strong pitching value with the expected run environment.

