Cubs vs. Padres: Game 2, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 15, MLB 2025

The San Diego Padres will attempt to avenge an earlier series loss at Wrigley Field on Tuesday as aim to build upon last night's thrilling comeback win over the Chicago Cubs in the series opener.

Looking to prevent the home team from doing as such will be staff ace Shota Imanaga who earned the win after defeating Randy Vasquez when these National League pennant contenders squared off in Wrigleyville back on April 4.

Cubs vs. Padres recent form and records

Chicago

Early on, it looked like the Cubs were poised to build off their impressive series win over the Dodgers, holding a 4-1 lead in the sixth inning of last night's series opener. Unfortunately, the bullpen unraveled, surrendering the tying and eventual game-winning runs to turn the match into a lopsided defeat.

The loss dropped Chicago to 11-8 overall resulting in $315 worth of baseball betting profit for MLB bettors.

San Diego

The Padres are currently the best bet in baseball sitting 14-3 overall that's put their $100-per-bet wagering supporters $1,174 in the black overall. Mike Shildt's squad is yet to be defeated at home where it's won all 11 played games resulting in a $1,142 overall return on investment.

San Diego currently holds a 1.5-game lead atop the NL West standings over the San Francisco Giants.

Injuries

Chicago

Vidal Brujan SS 10 Day IL - Elbow

Justin Steele SP 15 Day IL - Elbow

Ryan Brasier RP 15 Day IL - Hip

Tyson Miller RP 15 Day IL - Hip

Javier Assad RP 15 Day IL - Oblique

San Diego

Jackson Merrill CF 10 Day IL - Hamstring

Brandon Lockridge RF 10 Day IL - Hamstring

Jake Cronenworth 1B 10 Day IL - Rib

Bryan Hoeing RP 15 Day IL - Shoulder

Sean Reynolds RP 15 Day IL - Foot

Yu Darvish SP 15 Day IL - Elbow

Matt Waldron SP 60 Day IL - Oblique

Jhony Brito RP 60 Day IL - Forearm

Joe Musgrove SP 60 Day IL - Elbow

Starting Pitchers

Shota Imanaga (2-1, 2.70 ERA in 2025)

Imanaga has allowed 14 hits (3 HR) and 7 ER with a 14:7 K/BB ratio in four 2025 starts.

Imanaga tossed 5.0 innings of seven hit and 5 ER ball with a 4:1 K/BB ratio against Texas in last start.

Imanaga is 1-0 with a 1.88 ERA and 12:1 K/BB ratio in 14.1 career IP thrown against San Diego.

Randy Vasquez (1-1, 1.72 ERA in 2025)

Vasquez has allowed seven hits (0 HR) and 3 ER with a 6:12 K/BB ratio in three 2025 starts.

Vasquez tossed 5.0 innings of one hit and 1 ER ball with a 1:3 K/BB ratio against the Athletics in last start.

Vasquez is 0-1 with a 3.00 ERA and 8:5 K/BB ratio in 9.0 career IP thrown against Chicago.

Vasquez is 2-4 with a 2.66 ERA and 49:26 K/BB ratio in 67.2 career innings thrown in Petco Park.

Must-Watch Hitters

Chicago

Ian Happ has been a ghost at the plate. The switch-hitter has just five hits in his last 21 at-bats—three of which came in a single game.

After misplaying what should have been an easy out in the sixth inning of last night's game, which helped open the flood gates, look for the Cubs left-fielder to look to seek redemption at the plate against Vasquez, whom he's 2-for-5 against in his career.

Expand Tweet

San Diego

Manny Machado has hit safely in each of his last two games with a single, double, and a pair of walks. While in the midst of a solid start to his 2025 campaign in slashing .317/.394/.476, the righty bat has had all sorts of issues succeeding in the box when staring back at Shota Imanaga.

In six career at-bats, he's 1-for-6 with a single and five strikeouts making Machado's stick possibly one to fade in tonight's slate.

Expand Tweet

Cubs vs. Padres Betting Odds

Tuesday 4/15 Money Line Run Line Total Runs Chicago Cubs -162 -1.5 +114 O 8 -112 San Diego Padres +136 +1.5 -135 U 8 -108

Cubs vs. Padres expert picks and game prediction

Expect a solid pitchers' duel in Game 2 of this series. Shota Imanaga enters his fifth start off getting his bell rung by the Rangers, while Vasquez aims to atone for taking the loss against the Cubs in his second start.

Ultimately, the outcome of this matchup at DraftKings Sportsbook may come down to the bullpens—and the clear edge sways heavily to the Padres in that department. San Diego boasts the league's top-ranked bullpen, while Chicago ranks 26th. With that advantage, look for the Padres to remain undefeated at Petco Park.

Cubs vs. Padres Prediction: San Diego Wins 3-2

