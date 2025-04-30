Cubs vs. Pirates: Game 2, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 30, MLB 2025

The Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates will continue their series on Wednesday as NL Central Division rivals. Chicago came away with a 9-0 win in the series opener, and they have been one of the top teams this season.

The Cubs are 18-12 heading into this game, while the Pirates are 11-19 on the season. Here is a look at the current odds for this matchup, as well as a prediction for how the game will play out.

Cubs vs. Pirates prediction

Carson Kelly is having a big season- Source: Imagn

The Cubs have been terrific on offense this season. Carson Kelly has belted seven home runs as a backup catcher, and Kyle Tucker leads the team with 26 RBIs. Veteran Matthew Boyd (2-2 with a 2.54 ERA) will be on the mound. Boyd needs to set the tone, but he should also get plenty of run support.

On the other end, O'Neil Cruz is having a huge season for the Pirates, leading the team with eight home runs and 16 RBIs. Cruz needs to do some damage on Wednesday, but he also needs help from his teammates. Pittsburgh will send Carmen Mlodzinski (1-3 with a 6.95 ERA) to the mound, and this could be a problem.

The Cubs are going to have another big performance on offense as they roll to a win.

Prediction: Chicago Cubs 6, Pittsburgh Pirates 3

Cubs vs. Pirates odds

Money Line: Chicago Cubs -175, Pittsburgh Pirates +145

Run Spread: Cubs -1.5 (-105), Pirates +1.5 (-105)

Total Runs: Over 8.5 (-125), Under 8.5 (+105)

Cubs vs. Pirates injuries

Chicago Cubs injury report

Ryan Brasier (RHP): 15-Day IL (Left groin strain)

Tyson Miller (RHP): 15-Day IL (Left hip impingement)

Javier Assad (RHP): 15-Day IL (Mild left oblique strain)

Eli Morgan (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right elbow)

Justin Steele (LHP): 15-Day IL (Left elbow)

Pittsburgh Pirates injury report

Dauri Moreta (RHP): 60-Day IL (Right UCL surgery)

Spencer Horwitz (1B): 10-Day IL (Right wrist)

Nick Gonzales (2B): 10-Day IL (Non-displaced fracture of left ankle)

Jared Jones (RHP): 60-Day IL (Right UCL sprain)

Johan Oviedo (RHP): 60-Day IL (Right UCL surgery)

Cubs vs. Pirates picks

The Cubs were dominant in the series opener, and it should be much of the same in this game. If you are looking to make picks on Wednesday, then focusing on the Cubs is the best option.

Money Line: Chicago Cubs -175

Run Spread: Cubs -1.5 (-105)

Total Runs: Over 8.5 (-125)

