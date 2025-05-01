Cubs vs. Pirates: Game 3, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - May 1, MLB 2025

The Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates are set to wrap up a three-game series at PNC Park on Wednesday in what will be the rubber match. Chicago won the series opener by a score of 9-0, and the Pirates responded with a 4-3 win in the second game of the series.

The Cubs come into this game with a record of 18-13, and Pittsburgh is sitting at 12-19 on the year. Here is a look at the odds that are set for the series finale and a prediction as to how things will play out.

Cubs vs. Pirates prediction

Carson Kelly is hitting well - Source: Imagn

The Chicago Cubs continue to be one of the best offensive teams in baseball this season as they have scored 184 runs on the year. Carson Kelly has belted seven home runs, and Kyle Tucker has a team-high 27 RBIs.

Colin Rea is taking the ball for the Cubs on Wednesday and he is 1-0 with a 0.96 ERA this season. The Cubs need Rea to go deep in this game and give the offense a chance.

Paul Skenes is making the start for the Pirates this season as he is 3-2 with a 2.39 ERA this season. Skenes continues to rack up the strikeouts, but teams have hit him better this season than last.

O'Neil Cruz is having a solid season at the plate for the Pirates as he has belted eight home runs. Pittsburgh just doens't always support Skenes, and that will allow the Cubs to win this game.

Prediction: Chicago Cubs 5, Pittsburgh Pirates 3

Cubs vs. Pirates odds

Paul Skenes, Pittsburgh Pirates - Source: Imagn

Money Line: Chicago Cubs -125, Pittsburgh Pirates -150

Run Spread: Cubs +1.5 (-175), Pirates -1.5 (+145)

Total Runs: Over 7.5 (-105), Under 7.5 (-115)

Cubs vs. Pirates injuries

Chicago Cubs injury report

Javier Assad (RHP): 60-Day IL (Mild left oblique strain)

Ryan Brasier (RHP): 15-Day IL (Left groin strain)

Tyson Miller (RHP): 15-Day IL (Left hip impingement)

Justin Steele (LHP): 15-Day IL (Left elbow)

Pittsburgh Pirates injury report

Jared Jones (RHP): 60-Day IL (Right UCL sprain)

Johan Oviedo (RHP): 60-Day IL (Right UCL surgery)

Nick Gonzales (2B): 10-Day IL (Non-displaced fracture)

Spencer Horwitz (1B): 10-Day IL (Right wrist)

Cubs vs. Pirates picks

Even though Paul Skenes is on the mound for the Pirates, focusing on the Cubs should be the play in this game. Chicago will win the series and they are the way to go when making picks.

Money Line: Chicago Cubs -125

Run Spread: Cubs +1.5 (-175)

Total Runs: Over 7.5 (-105)

