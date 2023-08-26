It has been a long, long time since MLB has witnessed a player like Shohei Ohtani. In addition to accumulating a 3.14 ERA and a record of 10-5, the Japanese stud also leads the league in runs, triples, home runs, walks, and slugging percentage.

While any players with these numbers would conceivably be thought of as the best player in the world, not everyone seems to think so. Recently, a former NFL star threw some shade at the Los Angeles Angels superstar.

Dan Orlovsky, a quarterback who spent 12 years in the NFL, is a sportscaster with ESPN. Recently, the 40-year old released a Tweet that called out fellow ESPN analyst Jeff Passan. According to Orlovsky, he and Passan have a disagreement regarding MLB's real GOAT right now.

"Help me settle a fight between me and @Jeff Passan. What human is better right now at playing baseball? Shohei or Mookie? If you say Mookie, you're correct." - Dan Ostrovsky

The former QB appealed to his followers to back up his notion that Mookie Betts, an outfielder for the Los Angeles Dodgers, is the league's premier star right now. While Ostrovsky thought he might have garnered support, there was little of it to speak of.

Despite the fact that Betts is indeed having a stupendous season, Shohei Ohtani is doing things that have never been done before. However, the 29-year old Japanese star tore his UCL last week during a start against the Cincinnati Reds. After his injury, the Angels announced that Ohtani would be shut down from throwing for the remainder of the season.

Mookie Betts, the 2018 AL MVP, is having a terrific season. He was granted his seventh straight All-Star nod this year. The 30-year old Tennessee-native is currently hitting .309/.405/.604 with 34 home runs and 89 RBIs. By all metrics, he is on track to set career numbers in virtually every key hitting metric.

Mookie Betts may be insane, but Shohei Ohtani is not of this world

While Mookie Betts undoubtedly represents the top 2nd percentile of modern MLB stars, Shohei Ohtani is quite literally redefining the game. The first player to ever hit at least 100 RBIs while simeltanously striking out 100 or more batters, Ohtani is not normal.

When his contract with the Los Angeles Angels expires at the end of the season, Ohtani is expected to draw offers of up to $500 million. Perhaps then, Ostrovsky's shaky argument can be put to rest for good.