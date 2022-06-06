“Death, Taxes, and the Angels bullpen letting them down. What a moment for Bryce Harper” - Bryce Harper awes Twitter after killing a Los Angeles Angels lead with a late grand slam 

When he's at his best, Bryce Harper owns the National League. He won the league's MVP trophy last season and is making a reasonable bid to defend it.

When the Los Angeles Angels came to Citizens Bank Park this weekend for a three-game series, Harper was sidelined with a lingering elbow injury. But he wasn't going to let Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani go unopposed in his ballpark. He was back in the team's lineup before game one on Friday night.

Harper dominated the Angels this weekend. He hit two home runs with four runs batted in on Friday. The Philadelphia Phillies crushed the Angels that night 10-0 and then asserted their dominance on Saturday with a 7-2 win.

Talkin' Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ BRYCE HARPER GRAND SLAM FOR THE TIE

"BRYCE HARPER GRAND SLAM FOR THE TIE" - @Talkin' Baseball

This afternoon, the Angels carried a 6-2 lead into the eighth inning. With two outs, Harper came up to the plate with the bases loaded and crushed a grand slam. The game was tied. The Phillies went on to win the game 9-7. Harper had crushed the Angels' hopes of snapping a nine-game losing streak.

Philadelphia Phillies superstar Bryce Harper has hit 13 home runs this season

This user said there are three things to be certain of in life: death, taxes, and the Angels' bullpen blowing a lead. Bullpen aside, Harper deserves credit here.

Sam F @discussbaseball Death, Taxes, and the Angels bullpen letting them down. What a moment for Bryce Harper.

"Death, Taxes, and the Angels bullpen letting them down. What a moment for Harper." - @Sam F

This Philadelphia Phillies fan couldn't believe their eyes.

evie🎍💣 @phillieslftv cant believe i got to see another bryce harper grand slam AND a bryson stott homerun all in one day

"cant believe i got to see another harper grand slam AND a bryson stott homerun all in one day" - @evie

For Phillies fans right now, Harper is the only thing in the world that matters.

Depressed Phillies Fan 25-137 @DepressedPhill1 @atlantaWsonly @MLB @Phillies When you have Bryce Harper and he hits a game tying grand slam maybe nobody cares about matt Olson and the cocky venezuelen tool

"When you have Bryce Harper and he hits a game tying grand slam maybe nobody cares about matt Olson and the cocky venezuelen tool" - @Depressed Phillies Fan 25-137

Angels manager Joe Maddon usually stays away from pitching to Harper. He's probably regretting his decision to pitch to him in the eighth inning tonight.

ARTY THE ARCHEOLOGIST OUT NOW? @markdiscep Will Joe Maddon ever recover from pitching to Bryce Harper this season?

"Will Joe Maddon ever recover from pitching to Harper this season?" - @ARTY THE ARCHEOLOGIST OUT NOW?

Harper is getting paid a lot of money, but he's proven he's worth "every penny," as this user puts it.

Ben Jones @Ben_Jones88 Brodes Media @BrodesMedia BRYCE HARPER GRAND SLAM TIES THE GAME!!! I root for the Phillies in a very indifferent-to-baseball-but-I-like-Philly kind of way and Bryce Harper has been worth every penny so far.

"I root for the Phillies in a very indifferent-to-baseball-but-I-like-Philly kind of way and Harper has been worth every penny so far." - @Ben Jones

Harper doesn't just hit. He hits dingers.

Dude on bird app @mr_clark14 Bryce Harper can hit, my gawd

"Harper can hit, my gawd" - @Dude on bird app

This user wants to remind all Philadelphia Phillies fans that Harper is the MVP.

marcus @chosenfool



BRYCE HARPER IS THE MVP AND HE PLAYS FOR THE



marcus @chosenfool just a reminder BRYCE HARPER IS THE MVP AND HE PLAYS FOR THE #PHILLIES.

"just a reminder BRYCE HARPER IS THE MVP AND HE PLAYS FOR THE #PHILLIES." - @marcus

As long as he can stay healthy, Harper has the potential to turn his team's season around.

