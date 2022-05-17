Reigning MVP Bryce Harper is off to a sensational start this MLB season

Reigning National League MVP Bryce Harper has picked up right where he left off, and that's red hot for the Philadelphia Phillies.

Harper was named the National League Player of the Week today after the Philadelphia Phillies star had a monster week on the West Coast against the Seattle Mariners and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Harper hit .609 with three home runs and eight RBIs, scored eight runs, and stole three bases in six games. His impressive week is among the best weeks in the history of Major League Baseball, as the Philadelphia right fielder became only the fifth player over the last 121 years to hit .600 or better with at least nine extra-base hits and three stolen bases. Other names include Hall of Famer Joe Morgan and Ty Cobb, to name a few.

Bryce Harper named NL Player of the Week

Harper continues his impressive campaign against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Not a bad week considering Harper missed Sunday's finale against the Dodgers in Los Angeles due to a PRP injection for his UCL injury.

"Your N.L. Player of the Week: Bryce Harper." - @ Phildelphia Phillies

While the Phillies have the day off before facing the San Diego Padres on Tuesday, Harper leads the majors in extra-base hits and total bases and is the only player with nine or more homers and six stolen bases.

Harper will likely have another off day Tuesday and return to the Phillies lineup Wednesday at home in Philadelphia against the San Diego Padres.

For now, Harper will likely miss two games. It's something to keep a close eye on, as the Phillies will need Harper if they intend to make a serious playoff run and end their decade-long playoff draught.

The new designated hitter position in the National League has allowed the Phillies to keep Harper in the lineup as he battles through this injury. Bryce Harper has been batting as the DH for a month now. He has not played the field since April 16 in Miami. When Harper will return to the field remains to be seen, but manager Joe Girardi cannot afford to have his hot bat out of their star-studded lineup.

John Clark @JClarkNBCS



.609/.643/1.261

8 runs scored

14 hits

6 doubles

3 home runs

8 RBI

3 stolen bases

6 games played



Bryce Harper is the national league player of the week!.609/.643/1.2618 runs scored14 hits6 doubles3 home runs8 RBI3 stolen bases6 games played Bryce Harper is the national league player of the week! 🔥🔥.609/.643/1.2618 runs scored14 hits6 doubles3 home runs8 RBI3 stolen bases6 games played https://t.co/mjV6bBxAYc

"Bryce Harper is the National League Player of the Week!" - @ John Clark

Since 2021, Harper has hit 35 solo homers, which is the most in MLB.

It’s only a month into the season, but at this rate, Bryce Harper will be in the conversation for another MVP. There hasn’t been a back-to-back NL MVP winner since Albert Pujols in 2008 and 2009.

This is the first time since 2018 that Harper has won this award and the sixth time in his career overall.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt