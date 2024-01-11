In late 2023, Shohei Ohtani's 10-year, $700 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers put an end to months of speculation about the star's momentous free agency. It also propelled the already-famous star to a level of cross-sport notoriety.

As such, even people who don't watch baseball began to hear his name everywhere. It was not long before people began to sleuth into his personal life. It was not long before Ohtani's dog, Dekopin (Japanese for "Decoy"), earned a following of his own.

Recently, the former Los Angeles Angels star delighted and amused his Instagram followers when he posted a story on the platform featuring a fake USA visa for his furry friend. The document alleges that Decoy's passport number is "000MVPUP000", but did not include a birth or expiration date.

Shohei Ohtani posted a fake passport for his dog Decoy

Decoy is a Nederlandse Kooikerhondje and was cast into the limelight when reporters asked Shohei Ohtani about his at his introductory press conference for the Dodgers. Although the pooch's anglicized name is Decoy, Dekopin means to "flick one's forehead" in the Japanese language.

Before his deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers, fans speculated that Ohtani's unnamed dog was named after the team that his owner intended to sign with. However, as was soon revealed, that information turned out to be inaccurate.

Shohei Ohtani revealed that his dog, the subject of much fascination in recent weeks, is named Decoy

As if one Japanese pup was not enough for fans, the canine craze only became more pronounced when Yoshinobu Yamamoto shared some photos of his own dog, Maikan. Yamamoto, 25, will be joining Ohtani on the 2024 Dodgers after inking a 12-year contract worth $325 million.

Shohei Ohtani's dog, Decoy, has a massive year ahead of him

Although many teams were reputed to be in the mix to sign Shohei Ohtani until the very end, the Dodgers ultimately won the prize. For Decoy, who is used to living in southern California anyway, the change may not come as a big adjustment.

However, with his owner's fame and recognition seemingly growing by the hour, Decoy can expect to see his own stardom skyrocket. Last year, the Dodgers had a "Pups at the Park" event during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies. With a similar event set for 2024, Decoy can look forward to being the star of his own show.

