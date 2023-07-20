Derek Jeter once leased out his $22,500,000 Tampa Bay mansion to Tom Brady following  NFL legend's $50,000,000 contract with Buccaneers

In 2020, New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter made the bold decision to lease out his opulent mansion in Tampa Bay, Florida, to NFL legend Tom Brady. The move came just after Brady had signed a two-year, $50 million contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Mar. 20 that year.

The magnificent 21,796-square-foot home, often referred to as "St. Jetersberg" by locals, was the result of Jeter's visionary mind and took two years to construct on three adjoining lots he had acquired for $7.7 million in 2005 and 2006. Its luxurious amenities and prime location instantly caught the attention of sports enthusiasts and real estate enthusiasts.

As fate would have it, in Sept. 2020, just as the mansion was put on the market, Brady and his family decided to rent the exquisite property while it was up for sale. The arrangement saw Brady paying Jeter an estimated $75,000-100,000 per month in rent, a testament to the grandeur of the mansion and its sought-after status.

Fast forward to May 2021, and the mansion found a new owner who secured the stunning property for $22.5 million, a considerable drop from its initial listing price of $29 million.

However, it seems the story doesn't end there, as reports indicate that the new owners have applied to tear down the iconic mansion, much to the dismay of fans and locals who admired the architectural marvel.

The speculation surrounding the decision to demolish the mansion centers around the new owners' intentions to develop the property into multiple houses, reminiscent of its state before Jeter had acquired the land.

Derek Jeter's Greenwood Lake, New York, property remains unsold

While living in the Big Apple, New York Yankees veteran Derek Jeter acquired the 4.01-acre Greenwood Lake property in 2003 for $425,000.

With Jeter now residing in Florida after MLB retirement, he had listed it with Diane Mitchell of Wright Bros. Real Estate Inc for sale with a price tag of $14.8 million. However, he has struggled to find a buyer.

To attract potential buyers, the MLB legend's property was eventually put up for auction in May 2023, commencing with a starting bid of $6.5 million.

