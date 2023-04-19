In August 2017, celebrated former New York Yankees player Derek Jeter met up with his former teammate CC Sabathia and media figure Ryan Ruocco to record an episode of their podcast, R2C2. During the candid conversation, Jeter opened up about his reservations about impending fatherhood while expecting his first daughter.

The former star shortstop claimed that he took pride in preparing meticulously for games, but nothing in the world could help him do the same for fatherhood.

"I've always proud prided myself on being prepared. And everything I do. When you play, you want to be prepared. I think it slows the game down for you. But I don't necessarily think there's any way to prepare for this [fatherhood]."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He continued:

"You know, I just from what I've heard, you just have a baby and all of a sudden, you're at home by yourself and you look at your wife. And I think that's the thing that makes me nervous. It's just not being prepared," shared Jeter on R2C2 podcast.

"What better way to kick off a podcast with the The Players’ Tribune than an interview with the captain himself?" - CC Sabathia

Derek Jeter and his wife Hannah welcomed their first child, daughter Bella Raine on Aug. 17, 2017, one year after tying the knot in 2016. Since then they have welcomed two more daughters, Story Grey Jeter (Jan. 31, 2019) and River Rose Jeter (Thursday, Dec. 2).

Derek Jeter brought his three daughters to Yankee Stadium for Hall of Fame tribute night

Derek Jeter Ceremony: Jeter and Derek Jeter pose next to his number in Monument Park at Yankee Stadium during the retirement ceremony of Jeter's jersey #2 at Yankee Stadium on May 14, 2017, in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

On September 9, 2022, the New York Yankees celebrated their famous Hall of Famer, Derek Jeter, at a special ceremony held at Yankees Stadium. Derek's spouse, Hannah Jeter, and their three daughters were present to honor him.

"Great to be back home at Yankee Stadium! Thanks to everyone for making it such a special night for me and my family. The girls had a blast and finally got their ice cream." - Derek

Apart from Hannah and Derek's three daughters, his parents, Dorothy and Charles, were also present at the special ceremony.

Poll : 0 votes